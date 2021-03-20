Nutrition is how food affects the health of your body. Food is essential - it provides vital nutrients for survival, and helps your body function and stay healthy. Good nutrition can help prevent disease and promote health. Good nutrition is essential for a healthy immune system, which may offer protection from seasonal illness and other health problems. Also, if you are eating right, generally any illness, such as the flu, won’t as severe as if you are consuming a lot of junk. “There is no magic immune-boosting pill or food, but a well-balanced eating plan that includes a variety of nutritious foods from all of the food groups will help give your body the nutrients it needs to support your immune system,” according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends getting our nutrients mainly through food because multivitamins and mineral supplements are not scientifically proven to prevent disease. They can help those who are unable to meet vitamin and mineral requirements through food or have been diagnosed with a deficiency. While supplements are helpful, studies show that the Vitamin C in an orange does more for you than the Vitamin C in pill form, and that may be because the pill form is created in a lab.
According to the Medical Dictionary, there are 6 categories of nutrients that the body needs to get from food:
Protein: Protein provides the body with amino acids. Amino acids are the building blocks which are needed for growth, development, and repair and maintenance of body tissues. Protein provides structure to muscle and bone, repairs tissues when damaged and helps immune cells fight inflammation and infection. For example, protein is found in beans, tofu, nuts, peanutbutter, eggs, fish, chicken, and beef.
Carbohydrates: The main role of carbohydrates is to provide energy and fuel the body the same way gasoline fuels a car. Foods such as corn, beans, rice, potatoes, bread, and fruit deliver sugars or starches that provide carbs for energy.
Fat: Dietary fat, which is found in oils, coconut, nuts, milk, and cheese provides structure to cells and cushions membranes to help prevent damage. Fat is also important for absorbing fat-soluble vitamins, such as Vitamin A.
Vitamins and Minerals: Vitamins and minerals are parts of foods that help support overall health and play important roles in cell metabolism and neurological function. Vitamins aid in energy production, wound healing, bone formation, and immunity. Minerals help maintain cardiovascular health and provide structure to the skeleton. Consuming a balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts, dairy and protein foods means the body has plenty of nutrients.
Fiber: Fiber is a type of carb that the body cannot digest though most carbs are broken down into sugars, fiber cannot be broken down, and instead it passes through the body undigested. Fiber helps regulate the body’s use of sugar, helping to keep hunger and blood sugar in check. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains and beans are good sources of fiber.
Water: You can go for weeks without food, but you can’t last more than a few days without water. Water is absolutely crucial for every system in the body. It is also the main thing we are made of. About 60% of our weight is water. Water improves our brain function and mood. It acts as a lubricant in our bodies. Water flushes out toxins and waste, carries nutrients to cells and prevents constipation. Besides just drinking water, you find it in fruits and vegetables like watermelon and spinach.
Eating a varied diet full of fruits, vegetables, proteins, fats and whole grains is the best way to get enough of these essential nutrients for good nutrition. We all need to make informed food choices and develop sound eating habits that we can keep up all year long.
