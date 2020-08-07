The Mediterranean Diet ranked #1 for overall health by a panel of health experts. The panel evaluated 35 different diets. The Mediterranean Diet ranked:
#1 Best Overall
#1 Plant Based
#1 For Diabetes
#1 For Healthy Eating
#1 Easiest to Follow
#2 Heart Healthy
They included the Pros and Cons:
+ Pluses -- Minuses
-- Nutritionally Sound and Balanced --Lots of Planning at First
+Good Variety of Foods and Flavors --Moderately Priced
What Is the Mediterranean Diet?
It is generally accepted that people in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea live longer and suffer less than most Americans from cancer and heart disease. The well-known secret is their active lifestyle, weight control, and a diet low in red meat, sugar, and saturated fat and high in produce, nuts, and other healthy foods. The Mediterranean Diet seems to offer a host of health benefits, including weight loss, heart and brain health, cancer prevention and diabetes control and prevention. By following the Mediterranean Diet, which is really a lifestyle, you can also keep your weight down while avoiding chronic disease.
There isn’t “a” Mediterranean diet. The Greeks eat differently from Italians, who eat differently from the French and Spanish. But they share many of the same principles. The Harvard School of Public Health and Oldways, a nonprofit food think tank, developed a consumer-friendly Mediterranean diet food pyramid that gives guidelines on how to fill your plate the Mediterranean way. (Google Mediterranean diet food pyramid for several ideas.) The diet has the healthy accepted amount of protein, carbs, fat and other nutrients.
How Does the Mediterranean Diet Work?
Because this is an eating pattern or lifestyle and not a strictly structured diet, you get to figure out what will work best for you and your family. They give you the information and the principles and you enter the planning stage. You might not be able to get fresh avocados every day or a member of your family may be allergic to nuts. The food guidelines help you work around different issues you might encounter. You figure out how many calories you should eat to lose weight and what you will do as the “active” part of your new lifestyle. You develop your menus based on the Mediterranean diet pyramid which emphasizes fruits, veggies, whole grains, beans, legumes, nuts, olive oil, and flavorful herbs and spices on a daily basis. Fish and seafood at least a couple of times a week; and poultry, eggs, cheese, and yogurt in moderation. Save the sweets and red meats for special occasions.
How Much Does It Cost?
The cost of the Mediterranean diet depends on you and what’s available in this area. A handful of nuts every day is much more expensive than a handful of sunflower seeds, but sunflower seeds give you the same basic nutrients as nuts. Cutting back on sweets and red meat will help balance your budget. And shop for the veggies and fruits that are on sale and skip the $3 artichoke. And there’s always growing your own and the local farmer’s market.
How Easy Is the Diet?
The Mediterranean diet doesn’t ban any food groups. You are expected to be aware of what you are selecting from the different food groups - olive oil is healthier than corn oil.
The OLDWAYS website has consumer-friendly tips to make meal planning and cooking easier. A Google search will give you numerous Mediterranean recipes and Oldways recommends the “4 Week Mediterranean Diet Menu Plan”. You also get tips on cooking and preparing meals ahead to save you time.
Active Life
Exercise is a part of the Mediterranean diet and that means anything you will stick with. Walking, gardening, Pilates, and Jazzercize are some examples. As long as it’s something you can do for around 30 minutes each day, find something you enjoy and do it.
COVID-19 is raising everyone’s awareness of the importance of being healthy. So, let’s get started and be safe.
