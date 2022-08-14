Memories that echo in your own soul live long after you’ve turned the page of your memory book. -Unknown
Memories from Granny’s Attic: from Millie’s archives, retrieved from a computer crash.
I need not look around my home to realize I am surrounded by many memories. I’ve always had a hard time parting with stuff.
My daughter tells me I should get rid of some of it, but I simply don’t want to. The items like my memories are too valuable to me to ever pack away out of sight.
There low on a curio shelf is a lady’s long pair of gloves that belonged to my granny Hall along with a delicate hankie granny always seemed to have in her possession. I have dozens of old photos that keep my loved ones close to me.
I feel safe to say that many readers have precious memories of time spent with their own grannies, auntie’s or a special person that influenced their life.
Granny Hall dressed in a calico dress and matching bonnet daily. She was rarely seen without a bib apron to cover her dress. She wore her waist length hair in a tight bun on the back of her head held in place with tortoise shell hair pins with matching side combs.
I loved spending time in granny’s attic playing dress up from treasured clothes stored in trunks. On these visits we always had a tea party with homemade cookies before heading to the attic to explore the trunks filled with the best stuff.
As I close my eyes I can see the attic filled with things from by-gone days, old iron beds, rocking chairs, handmade quilts and material cut into small pieces for future quilting bees.
Of course, I fancied granny’s old clothes. She told me about the beautiful dresses she wore when she was younger. I felt so grown up as I put on long gloves to complete the dress granny choose for me to try on. Viewing myself in a full-length mirror that stood in the corner of the attic I felt like a princess.
I appreciated granny giving me a glimpse back in time, sharing with me the things she treasured.As I look back, the true treasure is the TIME spent with Granny Hall. Life events do come full circle. We never know the impact of a simple event in a child’s life.
Millie’s quote for today: Today is but a fragment of forever. Threads of time tangle around my heart, twine through my mind, and tie me to my history. Even when I cannot see becomes a part of me, shadows of the past inform my knowing, drawing me toward oneness with myself. -Unknown
Mildred Higgins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.