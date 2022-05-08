Washington Irving words in praise of all Mother’s. “ A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends who rejoice with us in our sunshine desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts.”
Thomas Edison; “My mother was the making of me. I felt that I had someone to live for, someone not to disappoint. The memory of my mother will always be a blessing to me.”
Mother’s day will always be difficult for me since my mother died several years ago.
I long to pick up the phone to hear her voice again. I’d like to share with her all that is going on in the family circle, how her love lives on in her children and their children.
Mom’s love lives on in many ways, I think of her when I hear one of her many favorite songs, she loved the sophisticated polish of the Glenn Miller Orchestra’s String of Pearls. I think of her when the flowers start to bloom in my garden. I tell the story about the perennials she gave me, only months before she died. Mom knew she would not live to see them bloom yet she yearned and prayed to see the spring flowers again.
The clearest memory of Mom is the day her kidney doctor told her she only had a few months to live. We were waiting on our ride home; she took my hand and said softly “did you think I would live forever?” I was silent not knowing how to answer her, I squeezed her hand, she seemed to understand my silence. In Mom’s truest spirit trying to comfort me she said, “I don’t believe everything those doctors say, they do not know everything.”
Each Mother’s Day sadness overcomes me, I have bitter sweet memories, I rejoice in the knowledge that I had a mother who loved and taught me right from wrong. And I cry because I miss her friendship. I know Mom is watching over her family I feel her presence in many ways her love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you sure feel it.
Millie’s though for today; “your Mother is always with you. She’s the whisper of the leaves as you walk down the street. She’s the smell of certain foods you remember, flowers you pick, the fragrance of life itself. She is the cool hand on your brow when you’re not feeling well She is your breath in the air on a cold winter’s day.
She is the sound of the rain that lulls you to sleep. The colors of a rainbow, she is Christmas morning.
Your mother lives inside your laughter. She is the place you came from, your first home, and she’s the map you follow with every step you take. She’s your first love, your first friend, even your first enemy, but nothing on earth can separate you not time, not space….not even death.” -UNKNOWN
Happy Mothers Day !!
Mildred Higgins
