Kentucky is a beautiful place to call home. It has many things that sets us apart from the rest and the Derby is definitely one of those things!
For as long as I can remember, the first Saturday in May has always been devoted to horse racing. The hats, the mint juleps, and the celebrities make me feel like I’m missing out on everything watching it on tv except for those years where the spring rains attempt to water down everyone’s spirits-then, I’m perfectly content watching it from the couch!
Most of us will not be lucky enough to attend the Annual Kentucky Derby this Saturday, so why not celebrate the most important two minutes of horse racing in the comforts of your home?
Every year my mother bakes one of these pies to mark the occasion of an old tradition. It’s rich, decadent, and did I mention chocolate? I don’t know if you will be running for the roses, but you will definitely be running to get a bite of this pie! Swap recipes with me, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Ingredients:
1/4 c. Butter
1 c. White sugar
3 beaten eggs
3/4 c corn syrup
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla
1/2 c. Chopped pecans
1/2 c. Semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 tbsp bourbon (optional)
Unbaked pie shell
Directions:
Cream butter and sugar together; add eggs, syrup, salt, and vanilla. Stir in chocolate chips, nuts, and bourbon. Pour into unbaked pie shell and bake at 375° for 40-50 minutes, cool, and serve with a dollop of whip cream if desired.
