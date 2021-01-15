My mom battled it every year, as I was growing up. It's hard loosing the weight, especially when everyone else in the household is not on a diet. My Aunt Arthena purchased a new electric treadmill, when they first became available in fancy home models. We had never seen or used one, she lured mom over to try it and of course, I followed to inspect.
She had the impressive piece of equipment in the corner of the room, the front was facing the entryway for all to see with the back entry portion of the treadmill against the wall-this would prove to be much disastrous later.
My Aunt Letha had came by also to check it out and we rushed to it in awe. Aunt Art, who is always digging for something extra shuffled to the basement to find some Velcro leg weights to add to the experience. My mom overcome by excitement jumped on it and said, "I wanna' try, how do u turn it on?" Me, evermore the enthusiastic assistant, pushed the power button, and I saw my mom legs attempt to take off then flail backwards ejecting her into the air and back down on the belt of the treadmill. Now what we didn't know then was when I turned it on, it was at full speed. When I say full speed, think 75mph full throttle. My mom being trapped half on the treadmill and between the wall, was being jousted about like a bag of potatoes and with each thud, there was a mumble of, "Oh!" Followed by Aunt Letha who could only get out a nervous yelp that sounded similar to hiccups or "Up!" maybe. I looked at mom bouncing below and back to Aunt Letha frozen on the other side before thinking to turn off the machine.
At the stop, much to mom's relief she scurried aside like roadkill to which my Aunt Art just returned to see. Mom ever dramatic, let out a whimper similiar to the low shreik of a screech owl. Mom's wounds were visible on her knees to which we attended with our only available medical supplies of scotch tape and sanitary napkins.
If mom doesn't kill me for writing this one, I too am attempting to vow to eat healthier. Why not? An angelic soprano kid from Harlan, Ky won The Voice, Barbourville went wet, and everyone says the sky is the limit, so I can certainly try to loose some weight, right? So here is a healthier recipe packed with flavor, send your recipes to kdcole1120@gmail.com and careful on the treadmills!
Reduced fat Lemon Yogurt Cake
1 1/2 c. all-purpose flour
2 tsp.baking powder
1/2 tsp.kosher salt
1 c. plain low-fat yogurt (plain Greek yogurt can also be used)
1 c. sugar
1 whole large egg, 3 large egg whites
The zest of 2 lemons
1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1/3-1/2 c. vegetable oil
Glaze:
1 c. confectioners sugar
2 tbs freshly squeezed lemon juice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Add flour, baking powder, and salt into small bowl, and blend together. In large bowl, mix yogurt, sugar, eggs, lemon zest, and vanilla. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients bowl and slowly whisk together. Fold the vegetable oil into the batter until blended. Pour batter into greased loaf pan and bake 50-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow cake to cool in pan 10-15 minutes. Remove and place cake on sheet of parchment paper for glazing. For the glaze, mix confectioners sugar with lemon juice starting with 1 tbsp and adding additional juice to get to a consistency to drizzle over the sides and top of loaf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.