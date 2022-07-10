Do you remember the simple child’s prayer of faith, “Now I lay me down to sleep”? My mom taught this prayer to me long ago. It was our ritual as we prepared for sleep each night.
I remember being frightened by the line, “if I die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take”. I was a good-sized girl before finding comfort in those words. I came to understand the meaning of the prayer by the time my younger brothers were kneeling with me at bedtime.
How simple was the time, the slower pace, the prayer of faith, the unchanged message of the prayer? As I think back to those precious years how my parents, grandparents and the good neighbors lived a day at a time, I respect and know they walked by faith daily. As I’ve traveled through life the lessons learned by following their example guided me, just as the simple prayer I prayed as a child comforted me in times of conflict.
In the past weeks a number of readers contacted me with happening in their lives. Some wrote of happy events, others write of how they are struggling for answers to life changing problems. I feel blessed to be considered an understanding friend...to stir childhood memories thought to be lost in time.
Life has been good to me and I’m mindful of the many blessing and I’m thankful for good memories and many friends sharing lives lived.
Speaking for myself spring gives permission to be more relaxed then other seasons. Even the most serious minds among us find time in our hectic daily pace to reminisce or daydream. I find tossing my daydreams into space like a kite without a tail. I never know what it will bring back. However, I usually find time after time the sentimental days of my youth returns to remind me, my cup runs over with blessings and happy memories.
Remembering when life was lived with graceful ease in the days from long ago gives opportunity to share happy and sad time from the era that is slowly disappearing forever.
It would be wonderful if words could heal ills, fix problems or take away painful moments. Words alone cannot help in this way, however I truly believe faith and time will bring better understanding of life’s problems.
We are not offered a painless existence in life, but we are offered opportunity to gather perspective from the painful moments. A strong spirit will stand tall like a willow tree, bending and swaying with the wind in stormy times. No matter how frayed and wind torn will remain standing through the storms of life unbroken.
Millie’s quote for today: life as we all know, is conflict, and man, being part of life, is himself and expression of conflict. If he recognizes the fact and accepts it, he is apt, despite the conflict, to know peace and to enjoy it. Henry Miller
Mildred Higgins
