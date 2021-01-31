In preparation for my article this week, I must have been hungry because I began thinking about one of my favorite comfort foods. On this cold, cloudy, rainy day here I sat, writing my article craving a bowl of chicken noodle soup and freshly baked bread.
Chicken soup holds healing properties as well as being delicious. Remember the series Chicken Soup for the Soul Books by Jack Canfield and Mark Hansen? My love of chicken noodle soup goes way back to my childhood. When a bad cold, sore throat or tonsilitis struck it was chicken noodle soup to the rescue. My mother always had Campbell’s Chicken Noodle soup in her cupboard on hand for those very reasons. Nowadays, we have chicken soup that comes in many different varieties and choices. My husband, Russ makes his soup from scratch, flavoring it with plenty of ginger and hot pepper; it is a bit on the hot and spicy side but it can cure a sinus infection quickly.
I asked my readers of the Advocate and friends on Facebook to tell me some of their favorite comfort food combinations. Here are some of their replies.
From my grandchildren: Drew Farmer, from Drew’s News, said he loved oatmeal with milk and sugar while Courtney McRight replied macaroni and cheese. My oldest granddaughter, Taylor McRight’s favorites are eel and Dragon Roll sushi. My daughter in law, Anita Farmer replied, “I like homemade soups, chili, stews in Winter which makes me wish we had a food truck that only served soups and sandwiches.”
My Facebook friends gave me varied responses. This is from my friend, Lynn M. who said that smoked sausage fried with onions cabbage and tomatoes along with breaded fried okra and buttermilk cornbread on the side were her favorites. Jennifer H. enjoys pot roast. Kim M. M. said homemade soups like vegetable beef, potato, or chicken noodle are her favorites. Cindy L. enjoys chicken and dumplings. Tamara S. loves homemade soups for sure. Molly S.’s favorite is chili! Always chili!!! Cousin David H. replied braised beef in Guinness stew. Stella G. loves the lowly meatloaf because there are all kinds of recipes online. Joetta G. had made a pot of homemade potato soup and paired it with hot fried corn bread before she responded. It looked so delicious I asked for her recipe.
I hope you enjoyed my departure this week from my generally explored topics. Anytime I can ask my readers to share with me, that’s a welcomed opportunity. Thanks to all my readers and friends for helping me this week.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com or 606-546-3940. No one has yet guessed the KHM’s 2021 calendar theme.
