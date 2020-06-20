Father’s Day is a the day for sending cards and gifts to dads, grandpas and all the important men “just like Dad” in our world…This is a time to say thank you for all the guidance, love and support they give their families throughout the year.
My dad died long ago, and I miss him to this day...Dad remained somewhat of a mystery to me in my early years. He was outgoing to the public, however, he did not let his family in on his deepest thoughts. I suppose men of his generation just didn’t. What he gave to my brothers and me was his sense of values, and the things he believed in. As I grew older, he let me understand his reasons never directly expressed.
I recall he had a way of not giving us everything we wanted in the way of praise for accomplishments..Many years later, I began to understand the whys. He reminded us there were greater achievements ahead for more important things someday... I now know he never wanted us to stop growing. Perhaps that is why my dad’s closeness to me came through his love of reading and through his songs.
We were all spell bound and felt the closest to dad when he picked his guitar and sang Memories and other old-time favorites... This was dads way of communicating his truest self to his children. Sometimes we cannot know simple truths until we are adults and memories of cherished moments rise like the steam from the cup of first morning coffee.
A few years before dad died, I was able to let him know that I understood him and knew his heart I suppose each father finds his own way to his children...it remains a mystery to me how hearts hear each other, but I believe they do and always will.
Millie’s thought for today; there’s no training manual for being a dad. No hard fast rules, no one sure way to be a perfect father. All any man can do is give it the best he has.
Mildred Higgins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.