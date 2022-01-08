January is here and so is winter!
What an interesting week of weather we recently had. Don’t think it’s over yet folks, we are still in the grasp of old man winter.
Most often, this is the time of year is when we get our biggest snows into late February, but lately it could be a good time to flood too, who knows anymore?
I remember some pretty good snow storms growing up. I mean deep, heavy snows, that meant no one stirred except the occasional red bird looking for a bird feeder or a thick pine tree branch to knock off the winter winds.
We would get old intertubes from the old Goodyear tire here in Flat Lick and climb a steep bank and jumping across them like daredevils cascading to the bottom bouncing about.
Snowmen were assembled like big buildings that sometimes melted several days later long after the snow had. Those were all because we had REAL snowstorms, not slight dustings or just rain.
At this point, I’m over winter, but one thing is certain, soups and chillis are best in the winter!
When you’re trapped inside due to nasty weather, there is little to do except sleep and eat.
Thankfully, to aid in this leisurely time of year are crock pots. You can dump whatever it is you desire inside and by the time you come home, it’s ready.
This is a great chili recipe that packs flavor and is easy to make. If you would like to share one of your favorite recipes, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.