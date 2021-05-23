A woman had lots of children, so when her last one was born, she had great difficulty in thinking of a name. She finally decided to just call him Odd.
Oh, he hated that name. He hated it so much that he left his children strict orders that, when he died, they wouldn’t put that awful name on his tombstone. “In fact, just don’t put any name on my tombstone,” he told them. “Just leave it blank.”
Years later, a fellow was walking through that graveyard and came across the stone with nothing written on it. He bent down for a closer look and said, “Isn’t that odd?”
The Lord has always put great importance on names, and, at times, he changed people’s names. For example, Jacob was renamed Israel. Saul was renamed Paul. Simon was renamed Cephas, which, when translated, is Peter. In each of those men’s cases, the Lord changed far more than their names. He gave them total make-overs.
Jacob was a deceiver, but Israel was devout. Saul was a persecutor of Christians, but Paul was the great apostle who, after meeting the Lord, spent the rest of his life urging people to become Christians. And Peter, the fisherman, became a fisher of men, rock solid in his faith, after failing miserably a few times.
You remember that followers of Christ weren’t always called Christians. The Bible tells us “it was in Antioch that the disciples were first called Christians” (Acts 11:26). That name stuck because they were indeed Christ-like.
I recently moved to a new state into a neighborhood where no one who lives near me had ever laid eyes on me before. I hope it doesn’t take long before those new neighbors are referring to me as that “Christian” who lives down the block.
They will see me walking to the vehicle with a Bible as I go to church on Sunday mornings. That will be a clue. They will be greeted warmly with a friendly smile and a kind word when we meet on the sidewalk. That will be a clue. They won’t hear loud, vulgar song lyrics emanating from my home. That will be a clue. They won’t see me parading around in the yard half naked. That will be a clue too. But I’ve found the only sure-fire way people will know we’re Christians is to tell them about Jesus, to let them see we love Him, and that we have given our lives to serving Him, not in an obnoxious way but with kindness and humility.
The Apostle Peter described Christians as a “peculiar people” who have been called out of darkness into Christ’s marvelous light.
In this day and age, living for Jesus indeed makes people peculiar, but in a good way. In fact, if you’re sold out for Jesus, you might be like the fellow whose mother named him “Odd.”
People might see how different you are from non-Christians, take a closer look at you,, and say, Isn’t that odd? Hopefully, they’ll go on to say, “I’d like to be odd, too.”
