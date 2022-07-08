If you are from Southern Appalachia and live in an old home, referring to a house that is at least 75 years old or more, I am writing about us. This week’s story is about a family who actually ordered their house from Sears, Roebuck, had it delivered to the building site, and actually put it together with neighbors and family.
Sears Modern Homes were catalog kit houses sold through mail order. Starting in 1908-1940, there were more than 70,000 of these houses sold in the United States. Customers could choose from more than 370 designs, in a wide range of architectural styles and sizes.
Sears homes were built in the early part of the twentieth century with some incorporating the latest and most modern technology, including central heating and indoor plumbing with some wired with electricity. Once delivered, many of these houses were assembled by the new homeowners, relatives, friends and neighbors, in a way similar to the tradition of barn-raisings” of farming families in Appalachia.
Recently, I learned where one of these Sears homes was located and had an opportunity to tour it. The house of course now has all the modern conveniences installed. But when it was first built it in 1920’s, it had none. The family who owns the house now gave me permission to write about it.
It is the home of a dear friend of mine, Mayla McKeehan, whom I have known since we were schoolchildren. She now lives in the old house where her grandparents, their children and particularly her mother grew up. It is filled with memories of them. “They were industrious here on this property where my grandfather farmed, and my grandmother ran a country store.”
Mayla’s story continues, “All around this old house, the breezes tell the stories of Mama and Papa Carnes. My mother and her sisters preserved the home place where future generations will dwell and pass on the love of this beautiful land.”
Mayla described the beautiful fireplaces in her home. They have mantles supported by hand hewn leg supports that were each individually carved so that none were identical to the other.
She explains, “Now a huge magnolia has enmeshed itself into the very fabric of the house. The old house and the magnolia have a symbiotic relationship. The tree shades and cools the house; the house shelters the tree and the people who love the magnolia blossoms and the bees and birds that live there.”
I would like to thank Mayla McKeehan for allowing me to write about her beautiful old home. Information of the Sears Kit Homes was found on Wikipedia.
