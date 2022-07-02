If you are from Southern Appalachia, you might feel the same way I do about old houses. I love my old house; I always will. I have read friends’ posts on Facebook, so I know just how much they still love their old homeplaces whether they are still living there or have long since moved on to build their modern dream houses. From the time my family moved into this house in 1959 until now 2022, it continues to hold a special place for keeping thousands of vivid memories alive that transport me back through the decades. As a teenager, as a young wife and mother, as a grandmother and now into the Autumn of my life, this house offers solace, peace, stillness, and joy. Now it is home to my husband, Russ, and me, our four rescue dogs, and an eclectic blend of furnishings from all eras of American design. We have modernized this charming farmhouse in many ways since it was built sometime between 1940-1945.
I asked a few friends, whom I know happen to live in old houses, to tell me why they love living there. Janie Davis told me, “I love my old home because of its coziness, charm, and history. One room is the original log cabin. The remaining rooms were added over a hundred years ago. We are so at home within its walls even though its not a large house. I am truly in love with it.”
Sherry Spradlin wrote, “I love the history of my home. The architectural accents and little quirks are wonderful. An older home, if given lots of love and attention, will give many, many years of comfort in return.”
“I love the aura of the families and styles of the past,” Sharon Messer wrote.
Meghann Chestnut, responded, “Built in 1933, it is solid and firm, and as you walk on the almost 90 year-old hardwood floor or admire the original plaster molding, you become keenly aware that they do not make them like they used to. While there is always something to be done, its always a labor of love and we enjoy adding to its rich history. The saying, if these walls could talk, is always true for an older home, and our little family feels privileged to be a part of keeping it up and keeping it alive for future families to enjoy and learn from.”
I would like to thank the following people: Meghann Chestnut, Sharon Messer, Sherry Spradlin, and Janie Davis for responding to my query.
Next week’s story will be about a family who actually ordered their house from Sears, Roebuck. This old house is still solid and structurally sound. Next week you will discover how old this house really is.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 and email at seriousuu@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.