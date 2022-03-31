When I was growing up there were few options for egg decorating, you either did the traditional color tablet with vinegar or the plastic shrink wrap which I thought was magical! It was clean and sleek, and if the weather wasn’t dry, moisture didn’t damage the finished product. All lucky eggs were plastic eggs with a surprise hidden inside. Sometimes candy, but mostly money, making it the most desired find of all.
I remember sitting restless in church, waiting for the resurrection sermon to end so we could grab our baskets and stampede outside like wild horses.
Luckily for me, I always had a long, quick stride and an eagle eye, I was snatching up eggs left and right. My mother would dress me up always with a hat for my melon size head and white patent leather shoes which were no match for my tomboy ways.
In my garb I climbed red clay banks, dandelion grasses, and darted past the occasional tombstone or grave marker of the church graveyard in search of Easter eggs. At home, my mother gave hints if the eggs were hidden too well, such as hot or cold. At church however, I didn’t have those luxuries, I had to hunt based on speed, sharpness, and perception.
I remember coming off the hill of the cemetery, white patent leather shoes scuffed, tights torn, hair in a rat’s nest but what a big basket of eggs! Even though mom probably quarreled all way home from church over my Easter frock, it was well worth the sacrifice of those shoes to find that bounty of eggs!
This Easter is not all about the eggs, but about so much more, a real sacrifice. I hope it’s well spent with family and friends. If you want a grand finish to your Easter dinner, try this cake. If you have a recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Best Carrot Cake
Ingredient List
2 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
2 tsp ground cinnamon
3 large eggs
2 c. sugar
3/4 c. vegetable oil
3/4 c. buttermilk
2 tsp vanilla extract
2 c. grated carrots
1 (8oz) can crushed pineapple, drained
1 (3 1/2oz) flaked coconut
1 c. chopped pecans OR walnuts
2 c. all-purpose flour
Directions
Line 3 (9-inch) round pans with wax paper, lightly grease and flour wax paper. Set pans aside. Stir together first 4 ingredients. Beat eggs and next 4 ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Add flour mixture beating at low speed until blended. Fold in carrots and next three ingredients. Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake at 350 degrees 25-30 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool in pans 15 minutes, then remove to wire racks to cool completely. Spread cream cheese frosting between layers and on top and sides of cake. Garnish with chopped nuts if desired.
