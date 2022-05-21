I love the stories of Pharaoh from the Old Testament in the Bible. Especially the interaction between Pharaoh and Moses. I would suggest right at the start that both of these two individuals were stubborn and had plenty of excuses, redirects, pay no attention attitudes at times.
Moses had excuses as to why he should be excused from going to speak to Pharaoh without any hesitations. God answered that for him however. I can identify with Moses for sure. As I write this column, I am confident that none of you have ever suggested to God that there was someone else better suited for a job. It is so easy, at times, to find excuses. I am, not discounting the importance of such busy schedules in our lives, but it sure easy for me to get side tracked and allow the most important thing to slip from its ranking.
Pharaoh was simply, the most powerful person in the land and what he said went. It is without a doubt challenging, when you are first fiddler in the band, to all of a sudden start playing second fiddle. It is an ego buster for sure. In the band world, taking second seat is an honor, but if you’ve been first seat, then get ready for bruised feelings when it is necessary for you to step back and allow others to lead.
Moses did go to Pharaoh but in the eyes of most there was no success. Pharaoh simply saw no need to comply with Moses instructions from the Lord. Exodus 5:2 is a great example that puts my mind to spinning, thinking about the question Pharaoh asked Moses. “Who is the Lord that I should obey him and let Israel go? I do not know the Lord and I will not let Israel go.”
“Who is the Lord”?, great question and Pharaoh answers the question he raises and addresses to Moses perfectly, with the right answer, “I do not know the Lord..”.
It is always challenging to respond to a question from someone you don’t know. It is always difficult to send an answer to a question when you have other questions related, that you don’t have answers too.
Pharaoh is easy to identify with, for me. Now, if I wanted to provider a big nice spiritual answer, I would share that I can’t identify with Pharaoh. When I hear the voice of God speak, I act. I go, I don’t hesitate, I get moving. Boy of boy, those answers sound so good. I heard, I obeyed. However, anyone that is honest with themselves, knows that if that is your answer, you are living on a higher plain than the life those of us who struggle, identify with.
“Who is the Lord”? Is the most important question you will ever answer in your life. It might bar this is a question you have never yet considered answering. Nevertheless, the question is there and your answer is waiting to be returned. God is listening, what are your thoughts? What do you know about the Lord? How many conversations have you had? What were the circumstances when you raised the question? All these answers play a part in you understanding who He is and what His plan is for you.
The answer “I do not know the Lord..” is powerful. Pharaoh’s answer is honest, it is truthful, it reflects the exact moment, it revert helps describe the situation too. Pharaoh doesn’t know the Lord, what he needs is an introduction. Now I would not like to experience the type of introduction Pharaoh received, but sometimes a strong introduction fits the calling order just fine.
Pharaoh and Moses had plenty of conversations, but a hard heart makes for chiseling work to be done, cutting down the hard edges so the heart will not be restricted and can function. A hard heart, makes for difficult breathing. Pharaoh was having a hard time. I never want God to be required to get my attention through hard actions. I’d rather figure out today who I think He is and then respond accordingly. A willful surrender is always the best first step, in discovery.
Until then..
