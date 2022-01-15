A country boy known for his extreme optimism was touring New York City when he slipped and fell from the Empire State Building.
As he passed the 17th floor, someone standing on the balcony asked him: “How’s it going?”
“So far, so good,” he responded.
I almost hate to admit that I chuckled at that old joke when a co-worker shared it. There’s just something funny about some fellow who can be optimistic in such a dire situation.
Believers have every reason to maintain positive attitudes when facing life’s difficulties. That’s because they understand, no matter what they face, they don’t face it alone. They have a friend who sticks closer that a brother. That friend is Jesus.
“When the righteous cry for help, the Lord hears and delivers them out of all their troubles” (Psalms 34:17).
Believers realize the Lord can steer them around troubles, take them through troubles, or deliver them out of troubles. Sometimes, that deliverance is to escape the bonds of this life and enter into the next, an eternal life in heaven.
The chorus of one of my favorite songs says: “I’m a winner either way, if I go or if I stay, for I’ll still have my Jesus each passing day. I’ll have my healing here below or life forever if I go. Oh, praise the Lord, I’m a winner either way.”
The Bible is clear that the greatest win is to go to heaven, a place of eternal happiness. No more pain. No more dying. No more disease. No more wheelchairs. No more suffering. No more hospitals. No more funeral homes. No more cemeteries. And no more crying. Think of that, no more need for Kleenex.
“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes” (Revelation 21:4).
With all that in mind, the optimistic country boy who slipped and fell from the Empire State Building may not be as clueless as that old joke suggests.
Perhaps such a one would understand that he’s not long for this world, but that a better world awaits.
Perhaps he understood that he’s a winner either way.
Reach Roger Alford at rogeralford1@gmail.com or by calling 502-514-6857.
