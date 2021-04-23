Despite all the odd Kentucky weather, my Daffodils and Tulips sprouted up and bloomed as though they never saw a cloudy day. I have to admit, they have seen hard frosts and freezing winds but are nothing short of beautiful. I guess those flowers are a lot like us, we can take a beating, but still stand strong.
Now that Spring is here, its also the start of shower season. Bridal, baby, or household showers are about to begin. Just last week I got a few invites in the mail. A mixture of weddings and baby showers from friends near and far. Seems there is a need for a nice gift or a cake to aid in the gathering of friends and family. This cake is the perfect companion to accompany you to such an event. It’s a very elegant looking cake but very easy to make. No one will ever know it’s made with a mix but your secret is safe with me! If you have a recipe to share, and send me your recipes kdcole1120@gmail.com
Orange Tea Cake
Ingredients:
1 package (16 ounces) pound cake mix
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons orange juice, divided
2 eggs
1/4 cup milk
1 can (15 ounces) mandarin orange segments in light syrup, drained
3/4 cup powdered sugar
Grated peel of one orange
1. Preheat oven to 350° F. Grease 9-inch bundt pan.
2. Beat cake mix, 1/2 c. Orange juice, eggs, and milk in large bowl 2 minutes on medium speed of electric mixer or until light and fluffy. Fold in orange segments; pour batter into prepared pan.
3. Bake 45 minutes or until golden brown and toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cool in pan 15 minutes on wire rack. Invert cake onto wire rack; cool completely.
4. To prepare glaze, combine sugar, peel, and remaining 2 tablespoons orange juice in small bowl; beat until smooth. Drizzle glaze over cake. Allow glaze to set 5 minutes before serving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.