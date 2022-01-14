As New Year’s Day approached last week, I thought I would ask my Facebook friends again to give me a few of their traditions. After I collected twelve of these, I saw some definite similarities. A few people had specific traditions according to family made decisions, but most people regardless of where they lived celebrated with food, noise, music, and television. I wondered if everyone’s New Year’s traditions were like mine or different, so I asked everyone to tell me in one to two sentences what their New Year’s traditions were.
My own traditions were rooted in my fraternal Grandmother’s traditions and still are. She was adamant that the first person to enter through the front door had to be a man; bad luck resulted in a woman entered first so she made sure a male member of the family entered first. My dad would usually get up early get dressed and go out and then come back inside. My mother’s job was to always make sure that she had specific foods to cook every year, black eyed peas and hog jowl were always two served.
Here are some of the comments from Facebook friends from Kentucky and a few others from out of the region.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Melissa Newman wrote:
We make cooked cabbage and blackeye peas with our leftover Christmas ham. I add a dime for every person who is eating with us and make sure everyone places a cooked dime on their plate while they eat. This ensures prosperity all year long.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Christy Sherman wrote:
We do something different every year, based on where our family is, and what has happened the previous year. The important thing is being together.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Bennie Strong Sleadd wrote:
This was my husband’s family’s tradition which I think is interesting:
Everyone wrote a resolution in secret and placed it in a box to be hidden away until the next year. Then, they were opened and read to the family to see if they accomplished or stuck to their resolution.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Wendy Farmer
When I lived in Germany, we would meet with friends that lived off base and set off fireworks at midnight. Sometimes a local village would have a oompah-pah band to listen to and Germans would dance the polka.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Janie Griffin wrote:
We always cooked cabbage and black-eyed peas.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Ed Younce wrote:
I would watch the ball drop in Times Square with my mom, dad, and sister.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
I would like to thank all of you who participated in this writing activity.
Dora Sue Oxendine can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com and 606-546-3940.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.