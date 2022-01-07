As New Year’s Day approached last week, I thought I’d ask my Facebook friends again to assist me. I wondered if everyone’s New Year’s traditions were like mine or different, so I asked everyone to tell me in one to two sentences what their New Year’s traditions were. My own traditions were rooted in my fraternal Grandmother’s traditions.
She was adamant that the first person to enter through the front door had to be a man; bad luck resulted in a woman entered first so she made sure a male member of the family entered first. My Mother had specific foods that she would cook every year, black eyed peas and hog jowl were always served.
Here are some of the comments from Facebook friends from all over Kentucky.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Debbie Payne wrote:
My granny always opened the door at midnight and ate black eyed peas and salt pork on New Year’s Day.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Anita Carr Farmer wrote:
I was always told that for good luck in the new year, you had to eat black eyed peas and hog jowl/jaw. I don’t really like either of those, so we try to eat pinto beans and some type of pork. I’ve also heard that a man should be the first person who comes in your house on New Year’s Day. If a woman enters first, it’s bad luck. You’re also supposed to leave your Christmas tree up until after New Year’s. You’re not supposed to sweep on New Year’s Day or wash clothes. I usually try to follow these “rules” just in case-lol! As for our own personal family traditions, we don’t really have any in particular except watching the ball drop in Times Square on tv and eat-lol! We are usually in our pajamas! This year, we didn’t get to do that though because we don’t have cable anymore and couldn’t find it.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Tammy Baker wrote:
When I was young, I always loved watching Dick Clark’s Rockin Eve Show.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Janie Davis wrote:
I’ve only stayed up until midnight on New Year’s once. I tend to be in bed by 9 p.m.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Mayla McKeehan wrote:
In my senior years, I stay home with my husband. We watch a movie and tuned in to witness the NYC ball drop on TV.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Sharon White wrote:
On New Year’s, we always watched the ball drop with Dick Clark. Daddy would always shoot his shotgun! Then on the first we would get a visit from Mr. Albert Gregory who was the first man to come into your house. Then for dinner we would have pork ribs and chitterlings, greens were a symbol for more money, black eyed peas for luck and corn bread! We still observe that tradition, but I can’t eat chitterlings one of my favorite foods because it runs my blood pressure up!
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
I would like to thank everyone who responded to my request.
I was unable to put everyone’s responses in my column this week. Be patient please. I’ll get the remaining ones next week.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 or seriousuu@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.