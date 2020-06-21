June is upon us and the heat is on. Time to soak up some sun and enjoy all the wonderful things that make summer great. When I was in school, summer break was a wonder of possibilities. Vacation, swimming, fishing, and just not having to get up early-those were the days!
I love how it doesnt get dark til late, and most evenings my husband and I enjoy the sunsetting over the mountain out on the deck listening to the sounds of summer. The crickets play in perfect harmony as the lightning bugs offer a unique light show in the night sky. Summer is a beautiful thing.
If you are looking for something to bring to your next summer adventure and your garden is starting to flourish, try this easy recipe! It’s simple and feeds a crowd, plus you can add whatever garden vegetables you may have on hand! If you have a great summer recipe that you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
After many requests, check me out next week when I will finally share my super secret, favorite summer zucchini cake recipe!
Summer Garden Pasta Salad
Ingredient List
1lb bow tie pasta or spaghettitti noodles, cooked
(I prefer Angel Hair Pasta or Penne Pasta)
16 fl oz. Zesty Italian Salad Dressing
1 medium cucumber, diced
1 small green onion, chopped
1 small carrot, sliced thinly
1 large tomato diced, or cherry tomatoes
*You can use any vegetables you like; green peppers, zucchini, squash. The more flavors, the better. I have even used a small can of drained olives before.
Directions
Drain cooked pasta, place in large mixing bowl. Add vegetables and salad dressing, mix until well blended. Refrigerate until serving.
