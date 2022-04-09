You may remember the story about the elderly couple who walked into McDonalds and ordered one hamburger, one small order of fries and one soda.
When they shuffled to their table, the husband, with shaky hands, carefully cut the hamburger in half, giving half to his wife and keeping half for himself. He then divided the fries, giving half to his wife and keeping half for himself.
The restaurant manager saw what was happening and offered to give them another meal so they didn’t have to share.
“No thank you,” they said feebly. “We always share everything.”
The old man finished his half burger and began to eat his few fries.
The manager, seeing what was happening, again offered them another meal.
“No thank you,” they said. “We always share everything.”
The manager noticed that the elderly woman hadn’t even taken a single bite of her half burger or fries. She just sat there, watching her husband eat. Occasionally she would take a sip from their shared soda.
The manager made one more effort to give them another meal. Still, they declined.
“We always share everything,” they said.
The manager then asked the elderly lady: “If you share everything, why aren’t you eating? What are you waiting for?”
“The teeth,” she replied.
I shared that story a few years ago because I thought it was really sweet that the elderly couple shared everything. You know, the Bible encourages us to have that kind of sharing attitude.
Hebrews 13:16 tells us God is well pleased with those who share.
It’s important that we share food, clothing and even cash. But the Bible is clear that the most important thing for us to share is the gospel of Christ because salvation is the greatest need of mankind.
“Verily, verily, I saw unto thee, except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God” (John 3:3).
I loved the story of the elderly couple sharing the burger, fries and soda. I loved that the restaurant manager wanted desperately to give them a free meal. Of course, I wasn’t so thrilled about the idea of them sharing their dentures.
But I always am thrilled when Christians share the gospel, “for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes” (Romans 1:16).
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
