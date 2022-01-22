Peace is the subject that I am spending my energy and efforts toward in 2022. The idea that I am spending immediately causes my mind to question the cost. How much?…that’s the first question even if I heard the price or was clueless during the conversation and the question is more like a step to catch up on what I missed during my dozing moment.
The subject of peace might cause you several reflections depending upon your age. A young child doesn’t really know how to describe peace, but if you’ve ever discovered them resting in your arms and they haven’t a care in the world, then they are describing peace by their actions eliminating words.
For an aged man or women who fought in War, peace has a first imagination because of their experience with conflict that is difficult to explain with the best of words available. A young adult might define peace as no argument or debate, whereas young parents might immediately define it as when a child takes a nap.
Peace is my goal for many reasons. First, I believe the greater understanding I have of peace the better prepared I will be to help others discover the promise. Yes, promise, because I have identified the source of peace, His name is Jesus Christ.
For many in the search of peace, it is a journey that often looks in all the wrong places. I will acknowledge that I believe peace is also found in solitude. If your first thought is sure, alone we can find peace, I am speaking up quickly to say no, that practice even if put into place, most often doesn’t create permanent peace. If being alone was the source of peace, all who find themselves there would discover peace without any effort just because of the destination site, alone. The presence of no distractions would be the answer. If you need an additional point of information, I’ve heard many individuals say, if I don’t get out of here, or I just need to go someplace, as if by escaping where we are, then there, wherever we are going, we find peace of mind or a healthy state of being. We know this isn’t true, even if we like the concept. Every parent when a child is napping, knows that their time for action and attention to everything they have pushed back or away is now standing, shoulders squared back, screaming for their attention.
The dilemma in looking for short terms answers is that even if discovered, they are short lived. My pursuit of peace is not for the short-term. I’ve had short-term peace before, plenty of times. For the record, I call short-term a vacation!
Foundational peace is that which all other things can be built upon. A foundation is something that doesn’t go away. Have you ever seen an old home foundation still standing after all the other signs of a building have disappeared? Even in demolition of a building, contractors will leave the poured concrete slab, the foundation is still standing, why? Because they know someone could come along and build again using the exact same foundation.
Long-term peace comes building all the issues, conflicts, struggles, battles, difficulties, no answers, failures, and anything else you choose to add to my list on a solid foundation of truth.
Philippians 4:7 reads, “And the peace of God which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” This verse of scripture is also my verse of focus in 2022. Peace that covers all….includes anything you added to my list and then ALL the things we can’t even begin to think of! This my friend is a foundation on which we can build upon.
Until then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.