In the pursuit of peace in 2022, a scripture that we should consider is from the Book of Acts in the Bible. Chapter 3, verse 19 reads: ‘Repent, and be converted, that your sins may be slotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord.”
This particular verse of scripture was my verse of focus and memorization in 1999. Now it reminds me of the steps to peace 23 years later. The time of refreshing mentioned that comes from the Lord is the overwhelming sense of peace that fills our lives, no matter the circumstances we are facing. This presence of peace, takes on the form of action as our spirit is refreshed by God.
As I look at this Scripture, I want to write that the process to peace is a “One Step” action plan, repent. Yet I feel the pull of the spirit of peace compel me to write that to be converted is step two of the process to peace.
Repentance can be easily defined as our heart felt acknowledgment of wrongs we have identified that we’ve committed. Wrongs that we see differently today because the weight on our eyes has been removed. We see actions and reactions, decisions and consequences differently today because of an attitude change in our hearts. Repentance requires ownership of our wrongs too. However the beauty of repentance involves forgiveness. Forgiveness of our wrongs, our sins, happens as a reaction from God when we repent of them to God. Forgiveness is also a free gift to any and all who ask for forgiveness and repent. Another beautiful thing about repenting and forgiveness is that when we do this, Jesus steps in and takes on full responsibility for our wrongs and sins. He takes on full ownership of that responsibility too. That my friend is peace in action and the time of refreshing has arrived indeed.
Being converted I describe as our actions to receive that which we have been given. For example, I could tell you that I personally forgive you for something, but if you don’t forgive yourself, then my forgiveness means nothing. If God forgives you for your wrongs and your sins, the next step is for you to accept and believe He does what He says and our action then becomes to make the changes because of what He has done.
Repent and be converted. Change happens in our lives when we believe that which we say. Change happens we we accept as truth even that which is difficult to understand. Forgiveness is a challenging practice. The practice is challenging because many never practice such, so to believe that anyone else would forgive another seems really far fetched.
Peace is available. Peace is available to you through Christ Jesus. Our sin is often the stumbling block for us,. The thought of our sin holds us back even when we have been forgiven by Him. Accept the fact that God wants to refresh our lives. He wants to renew our spirit and energy. He wants us to mount up like Eagle’s Wings and sore!
I pray you will believe and take these two steps in your life so that the time of refreshing from God may fall onto your life and into your situation. I am also praying that your future actions will demonstrate clearly you’ve accepted God’s forgiveness and you are living your life in peace, all because of Him.
Until then...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.