A gang of robbers pulled a holdup at the train station, taking away pretty much everything they could carry.
When it was over, a father noticed that his daughter still had all her very expensive diamond rings.
“I wonder how the robbers overlooked those rings?” the father asked.
She said, “When I realized what was happening, I took them off and hid them in my mouth.”
“It’s a shame your mother wasn’t traveling with us,” the father said. “She could have saved all our luggage, too.”
It would take quite a big mouth to hide luggage. Impossible? Well, I’ve been hearing some folks on TV, radio and social media lately who just might have mouths big enough to hide a suitcase or two. They constantly spout off about anything and everything.
If you’re anything like me, you have a hard time tolerating people who we in this part of the country call “big mouths.” Those are the people who are always angry about one thing or another, people who loudly proclaim their opinions believing they’re always right, people who should adhere to sage advice to keep their mouths shut so their ignorance doesn’t shine.
You know the Bible gives ample warnings to “big mouths,” but we can only assume they’re too busy talking to listen.
The Bible tells us that “whoso keepeth his mouth and his tongue keepeth his soul from trouble” (Proverbs 21:23).
Do you suppose the lion’s share of the trouble we get ourselves into is the result of talking too much? Most of us have had any number of instances when your words hurt someone’s feelings, made someone angry, or made you sound absolutely silly.
“Even a fool, when he holdeth his peace, is counted wise: and he that shutteth his lips is esteemed a man of understanding” (Proverbs 17:28).
It’s little wonder that Solomon, a man of great wisdom, once said, “Set a watch, O Lord, before my mouth; keep the door of my lips” (Psalm 141:3).
You see, Solomon understood the power of words. He understood that “big mouths” are troublesome sorts who, despite their best efforts to sound like the smartest person in the room, end up looking stupid.
I don’t really enjoy hanging around people with big mouths, but I suppose they would come in handy in the case of holdups.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.