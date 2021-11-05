With the feel of Fall in the air, there is also the dread of a fall with my feet due to piles of persimmons along our walkway. Depending on how you look at it, fortunately or unfortunately, we have 2 very mature persimmon trees right beside our back deck. I trim them every spring and they allow great shade over my koi pond and privacy along the stone walkway to our deck, but persimmons are not for everyone.
Often this time of year, the trees are covered in little round, orange fruits and they are so plentiful that they also cover the ground. I have witness every critter around enjoy them from deer to even foxes. I have also been amazed at how many people didn't know what a persimmon was or how to predict the weather with their seeds like the old timers did. Someone picked one the other day and looked at me brightly and asked, " Is it a crab apple?!"
I've been reading online about it's uses, because aside from feeding the local wildlife population and us tracking them in the house on the soles of our shoes, we haven't taken advantage of them. There are multiple uses from sweet jellies to breads and more. This recipe was provided by Vickie Washam, she said it resembles a similar taste to a sweet pumpkin pie. I have invited her up to pick all the persimmons she needs and plan on trying this new recipe. If you have a Fall recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Persimmon Pudding
Ingredients:
2 c. persimmon pulp
2 c. self rising flour
1 tsp cinnamon
1 1/2 c. white sugar
1/2 c. brown sugar
4 tbsp butter, room temp
2 c. buttermilk
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla
Directions: Combine all dry ingredients. Cream butter and sugar. Mix in buttermilk, vanilla, and eggs. Add the persimmon pulp. Next add the dry ingredients. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven in a greased 9x13 pan for 45-50 minutes. Let cool before slicing.
