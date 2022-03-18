For Women’s History Month, I am honored to write about two amazing young women who made high school basketball history for their home teams, Knox Central and Barbourville.
Even though they are different ages, are in different grades and attend different schools, they share so many of the same goals, dreams, and aspirations.
Both fell in love with the sport at an incredibly early age early in their elementary schools where they both played; Brianne Gallagher was eleven while Halle Collins was five.
Both young women had numerous mentors, teachers, coaches, family, and friends who encouraged them to pursue perfecting their skills from the very beginning. Brianna’s father, Robbie, who was her primary mentor, played basketball earning an illustrious career at Barbourville High. Halle said the Lakers, NBA player and former UK, star Anthony Davis had a lot to do with encouraging and supporting her. Both of Halle’s parents played high school basketball: Tonya, her mother, played for Knox Central while Larry, her father, played for Jackson County.
Both young women despite their age differences and grades: Halle being fifteen, a Freshman and Brianna 17, a Senior have college in their futures.
Brianna plans to attend WKU this fall while Halle has three more years to decide her college future, but both definitely want to play college basketball.
Brianna told me that she had seen other players achieve their 1,000 points. She even played with others her freshman and sophomore year and saw how much work they put into practice and number of games they played to reach that goal. “Once I realized I was close to scoring 1,000 points, I told myself to just keep playing the way I have been, not think about it, and it will come when it comes. It was an awesome moment!”
Halle said when she first started playing ball, she never knew she would be such an influence on other young players. She knew she had potential, but she did not think she would make history especially becoming a member of the “1000 Point Club.” When she was in fourth/fifth grades, she worked hard knowing that her success gave her lots of confidence. Now, that she is a Freshman, she is setting goals that some players do not set until their Senior year.
Both Brianne and Halle know the impact that the Title IX Act has had on women’s sports and the fact that it created many more opportunities for women to play sports that were once considered male dominated.
Brianna commented, “I don’t think I would be the woman I am today or have the confidence in myself that I do if it wasn’t for basketball.”
Halle’s response to Title IX was, “In my opinion women can do anything men can do. Women have as much will power as men. No matter what the circumstances women can do just as good or even better than men.”
I would personally like to thank both Brianna and Halle for allowing me to interview them.
