On Sunday July 19, 2020, I received an email from Jack Gibson, a former Barbourville resident currently living in Hideaway, Texas which is a community 20 miles Northwest of Tyler, TX. Jack, an avid reader of the Mountain Advocate, asked if I had completed my series of articles on polio survivors. I told him no I hadn’t and in fact was writing the story of Richard Daggett. He went on to tell me of another polio survivor, his younger sister, Mary Ruth Gibson, who contracted polio several years after leaving Barbourville in the early 1950’s.
Mary Ruth was born in 1938, in the Pineville, Kentucky Hospital the child of Dr. Byron and Alberta Gibson. Her father was an English Professor at Union College and her mother had taught there until her brother “Jack” was born in 1934. In 1939 the family moved into their new house at 411 College Street directly across from Union College. The picture shown above shows the front entry of that house which was taken by her Dad on July 4th, 1941. Her brother, Jack is on the left, their Granddad, Ed Lotspeich of Louisville, and Mary is on the right. They are sitting on the stone front porch with their feet positioned on the unique old millstone front step. This house and the stone front porch still stand across from Union College.
Jack wrote that he and Mary grew up in that house. They went to Barbourville City School, through the 2nd and 6th grades respectively. They both attended the old First Baptist Church where Byron, their father, was a deacon. The family enjoyed visiting all of the local Kentucky historic sites such as Cumberland Falls, Walker Park and Cumberland Gap.
In June of 1946, the family moved to DeLand, Florida, where Byron became the new Head of the English Department of Stetson University. The family travelled a lot during the summers, making several trips to Barbourville to visit many of their good friends.
During one of those vacation trips in 1950 to Alabama to visit relatives, Mary and her brother Jack were exposed to poliomyelitis. Mary caught the disease, luckily Jack did not. After her definite diagnosis, our family was quarantined inside of their house for several weeks. Mary was taken to a children’s hospital in a nearby town. Her mother accompanied her. Jack writes that he didn’t recall much of the day-to-day events during quarantine, but it was very unpleasant. Their Dad visited the hospital every few days for weeks. After close to three months, Mary was transferred with her Mom to the famous Polio Hospital in Warm Springs, Georgia.
There, Mary underwent physical therapy going through a series of exercises daily in order to get the muscles in her arms and legs to function properly again. The one small area of her body which would not return to normal at all was her left thumb.
Next week Mary Ruth’s story continues. I would like to thank Jack Gibson for contacting me and for telling me the story of his sister’s polio survival. Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 and email at seriousuu@yahoo.com
