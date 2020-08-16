Last week I told the story of Mary Ruth Gibson’s battle with poliomyelitis. (Mary Ruth was a former Barbourville native.) This week’s story tells the final chapter of her life. Her brother Jack shown in the above photos told me her story.
In 1950, at the Roosevelt Warm Springs Institute for Rehabilitation, founded by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt as a polio rehabilitation facility where patients could heal together in the warm and mineral rich springs, Mary underwent physical therapy going through a series of exercises daily in order to get the muscles in her arms and legs to function properly again. The one small area of her body which would not return to normal at all was her left thumb. She then underwent an operation to take a tendon from her first finger and attach it to the thumb. With much more rehab and training, she got the thumb working again. Finally, after almost a year in two different hospitals, Mary came home. She still had a very slight limp which remained with her for the rest of her life.
Later Mary Ruth graduated from DeLand High School, and went on to Stetson University receiving a degree in English. After teaching briefly in DeLand, she then got a new position as a school librarian. She stayed with this career path at Deland until moving to nearby Daytona Beach and later to Black Mountain, North Carolina, eventually returning to DeLand.
Jack writes that each of the siblings went their different ways over the years. He said that “Mary continued to be the best sister a guy could have, a friendly, happy, pleasant, an easy going loving soul.
Jack said he left home in 1956 when Mary was a freshman in college (6 years after her polio ordeal). “Mary always loved nature from the nearby Daytona Beach area to the mountain greenery of the North Carolina mountains where she spent so many summers, and the wild animals that go with these places. She also was very fond of the night sky of stars, planets, galaxies, and her favorite painting was Van Gogh’s famous “Starry Night” of which she had a framed copy in her apartment for years.”
Mary’s life took a tragic turn in 1985 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. After she underwent a series of treatments, she finally recovered. Tragically though in early 1988, the cancer returned, quickly spreading to several internal organs. Still in good spirits, she became a patient at the Daytona Beach Hospital. However, only after a very few weeks there, she succumbed to this invasive disease at the age of 50. Doctors” speculated that a contributing factor was her impaired immune system, which was a silent after effect of her polio some 38 years before.
I would like to thank Jack Gibson for contacting me and for telling me the story of his sister’s polio survival. Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 and email at seriousuu@yahoo.com
