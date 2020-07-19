In this week’s story I’m including a few conversations I had with Richard Daggett via emails. In the first email I asked him if he had any photos he would allow me to use. He responded by sending me three. What follows are our first two conversations. Richard’s answers are in italics.
Richard,
Thank you so much. I am using the photo of the cover of your book for my first story about you.
I’m curious how you heard of my writing on the polio pandemic. Are you friends with someone in the Corbin area?
I have several questions to ask you. Can we chat via email?
Peace,
Dora Sue
Yes, Dora. That is part of my ‘job’. I enjoy replying to questions from students who are researching for their National History Day project. These are mostly middle school students. We have hundreds of photographs, and at least a dozen films that have been converted to a digital format. Our web site is down currently (www.polioassociation.org) but I’m trying to get it up again.
I ‘subscribe’ to a service that sends an alert when an article is posted on the web that mentions polio. Your excellent piece in the Times-Tribune was listed. Did you know that there are still nearly 300.000 polio survivors in the United States? In the mid 1980s the CDC estimated there were about 1,600.000. Of course, most of these polio survivors had relatively mild residuals. But, what might seem ‘mild’ to one person could be a major obstacle to another.
I am always available via email.
Richard
Richard,
It is truly an honor to meet you. I can’t wait for your book to come in. It got very positive ratings and reviews as I’m sure you were aware of.
I listened today to one of the interviews you gave. Sorry I don’t recall where or when. It was very honest and sincere.
Dear Dora,
Yes. You have permission to use my story as you wish. I have attached three photographs: one of me in the iron lung 1953, one of me at the beach, and one of me preaching*. The beach and preaching pictures are fairly recent, and you can choose which is appropriate. Either can also be cropped if needed.
* I am a Certified Lay Speaker in the United Methodist Church. I’m pleased that you found my story interesting.
I ordered Richard Daggett’s book online and began reading it this week. While reading it I felt like he was sitting with me sharing his favorite memories of growing up. It was a fascinating memoir, full of interesting stories about growing up, his life living with polio and lastly finding meaning to his life in his later years.
Next week I plan to summarize Richard’s recovery and how he has dealt with his life after recovering from this debilitating disease.
I would like to thank Richard Daggett for answering my questions and for allowing me to use personal photos and parts of his book.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com and 66-546-3940.
