With the oncoming of the Corona Virus pandemic, I knew I wanted to write about another pandemic that was just as horrific and devastating as Covid-19. This pandemic, poliomyelitis, targeted young children and teenagers worldwide where Covid-19 has ended up targeting people of all ages most devastatingly those over 65 years of age.
I have been writing about polio survivors for several weeks now. What started out as one person’s story appeared to snowball into numerous stories told by an even larger group of people. I did not go searching for these stories; these stories and their storytellers found me. It seemed with each article I wrote, more stories rushed in to fill the void. My quest to tell these survivor’s stories all began with Axie Katherine Hammons Corey who contacted me about her own story. Richard Daggett also contacted me wanting me to tell his personal story. This past Sunday, July 19, I heard from still yet another person who was from Barbourville whose sister fell ill to polio.
Richard Daggett was born on June 14, 1940, in Los Angeles, California. He was the youngest of four children. Born into an upper middle class family, his mother was a housewife and his father worked for Western Electric, a division of AT&T. Richard enjoyed doing many of the things any child born in the 1940’s enjoyed. He took piano lessons, swimming lessons, saxophone lessons, and he sang in the glee club. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, playing war with his friends, going roller skating and playing golf. He enjoyed going camping with his family. In every way he could be described, he was a typical boy.
But all of this changed very rapidly one day, as it did for Axie Katherine. He awoke Friday, July 17, 1953, with a stiff neck and back. Not only were they stiff they really hurt, badly. Even putting on his clothes was uncomfortable. Before the stiffness, he had had a couple of severe headaches the day before . As he ran down the street, he said his brain felt like it wanted to leave his skull it hurt so badly. His back pain was different. He said he’d never known pain like that.
After his parents took him to see at doctor the doctor did some tests mostly to do with his reflexes. After doing a spinal tap, at a nearby hospital, to detect if he had polio, it was discovered that he did indeed have it. That night his legs ached and he couldn’t use his arms to sit up. The next afternoon doctors performed a tracheotomy, he was placed into a tank respirator, commonly known as an iron lung.
Richard Daggett’s case of polio was called bulbospinal polio, the most severe form of this disease. He learned later that in addition to polio, he had a life-threatening case of pneumonia.
Next week, I will continue writing about Richard Daggett. His book is Not Just Polio: My Life Story.
I want to thank Richard Daggett for the use of the photo used this week.
