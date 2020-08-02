Last week’s story ended with Richard being diagnosed with bulbospinal polio, the most severe form of this disease. At this period in his life, he was living in an iron lung. He is unable to swallow or breathe on his own. He had to be feed through a feeding tube. He said even though he couldn’t move any part of his body, he could still feel pain. He said he had no idea how serious his condition was.
Richard was later placed in a body cast during which he was able to stand which was a milestone. This gave him hope that he could walk someday. Later he had enough mobility to go to school in one of the hospital’s buildings. His days were pretty much the same: physical therapy, occupational therapy, school, occasional trips to the plaster room for a new body cast and once a month evaluation. He was allowed to go home on Friday afternoons and return Sunday evening.
At the end of 1954, Richard was put in a solid body cast a year and a half after contracting polio. In March 1955 he had the body cast cut off. His back progressively became more crooked, and he was re-admitted to Rancho, the hospital caring for him where he reported to the Scoliosis Clinic. After several back surgeries, body casts and physical therapy sessions, he was able to return home where he continued school with a home-school teacher. Students with disabilities did not attend regular classes. Later Richard graduated high school with honors and was encouraged to go to college. Deciding against attending college the traditional way, he decided to take several college level courses through UCLA Extension.
In the years from the late 1950’s to the early 1980’s were the best ones for Richard physically. He could walk well however a bit stiffly and had a high level of function. In 1980, he was elected president of the Polio Survivors Association. In 1983, he was asked to serve on the faculty of the international polio conference. It was here at the St. Louis conference that the term “post-polio syndrome” first became known. The late effects of polio afflicted thousands of polio survivors from the 1940’s and 1950’s. Axie Katherine Hammons Corey had heart problems appear later in her life as a post-polio condition. Richard also had severe late polio syndrome effects mainly respiratory related ones. He had to go back to using a wheelchair full time along with having to have a tracheostomy again.
Richard has become very well known and has met with several celebrities namely President John F. Kennedy, Piper Laurie, Betty White, Rafer Johnson and Charles Kuralt; he has appeared in several TV programs and movies. Today, he continues to volunteer and work with numerous groups organized to assist polio survivors. He is also a lay speaker for the Methodist Church. .
Richard’s book Not Just Polio: My Life Story is a treasure trove of data and facts; I highly recommend this book to anyone wanting to learn more about this historic time in our nation.
I would like to thank Richard Daggett for the use of his book and photos.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com and 606-546-3940.
