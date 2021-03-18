With March being Women’s History Month, I am continuing to recognize our Knox County women who have made history doing extraordinary things. This is the 8th year that I have written about our local Knox County women. Many have gone on to break other glass ceilings throughout their lives. Whether it was in politics, sports, science or in teaching, writing and business, these women all accomplished great achievements throughout Kentucky and the nation. The woman I’m writing about this week, Daphne Goodin, broke two of those glass ceilings when she became the first woman chosen to be the coach of the first ever Title IX Knox Central High School Girls Team and the first woman to coach basketball in the entire 13th Region. (See photo above.)
As the school year of 1974-1975, got underway Coach Daphne Goodin selected her basketball team from the girls who tried out. She told me that “only one girl on the team could shoot and dribble really well so she decided to take the girls to participate in a basketball camp.” With no money available to pay for the camp, she went to businesses and others she knew and asked them to donate for the cost of the girls to participate in a basketball camp. She said she was so grateful to those who helped her team.
Coach Goodin and the team worked all summer on skills development. Daphne attended coaching clinics at her own expense along with her local coach’s help. One summer she had the opportunity to attend a coaching clinic given by Bobby Knight. “I was the only woman coaching against 16 male coaches in our region. I also was President of the Kentucky Girls Sports Association, and I was on their board for 6 years.”
I asked what gave her the confidence to think she could coach these girls. She said that it never occurred to her that she would have a problem. I also asked if she had to fight the system to be allowed to coach the girls’ team at Knox Central. She answered, “Not really no one would take the job because of the pay and they had to have a coach.” The next year she said others had applied to coach the girls’ team because the salary had become equal to what boys’ coach was paid. Regardless of those applying for the job of coach, she was hired and prevailed in this position for 15 years.
Part II will be in next week’s paper.
Special thanks to Daphne Goodin for allowing me to interview her.
