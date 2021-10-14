Although it hasn't felt much like Fall weather lately, we are getting closer to Halloween. Actually, I'm seeing more Christmas decor in stores than your typical costumes and pumpkin themed items. It's all got me in a bad mood lately. Don't get me wrong, I don't want it to be cold, frosty mornings yet, but would it be too much to ask to be able to wear a sweatshirt and not melt in October?
This past week was probably the best weather we have had for the Daniel Boone Festival in years, but I think most will agree, we were miserable! I know all the good mothers who braved the crowds with kids in strollers were hot and puffy. I saw the brave souls who were crammed in food booths deep frying oreos and funnel cakes look like they crawled out of the carnival dunking booth. I'm not making fun because I was just as sweaty standing in line with direct sunlight upon my back and beads of sweat pouring from my forehead waiting on dumplings. It was hot!
I always say if you want to get in the spirit of the season, just bake. Yesterday at the grocery store in front of me, a lady bought caramels, chocolate chips, heavy whipping cream, and a good deal of boxed cake mixes and I was jealous of her spirit. So folks, to jump start my soul into the spirit of fall and Halloween, I want to share a recipe that will help if you're feeling like me. This is great to snack on during scaring movies or bring to your next Halloween party. Here's to Fall vibes, folks! If you have a recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Pumpkin Pie Spice Party Mix
Ingredients:
1/4 c. brown sugar
1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice
1/4 c. butter
2 tsp. vanilla
2 c. cinnamon Chex cereal
2 c. wheat Chex cereal
2 c. honey nut Chex cereal
8 oz. pecans
Directions:
In small bowl, mix brown sugar and pumpkin spice; set aside. In small microwave-safe dish, microwave butter on High for about 30 seconds or until melted. Stir in vanilla. In large microwave-safe bowl, mix all cereals and pecans. Pour butter mixture over cereal, stirring evenly until evenly distributed. Add sugar and spice mix, until coated. Microwave uncovered on High for 5 minutes or until mixture begins to brown, stirring every minute. Spread on wax paper or cookie sheet to cool. Store in air tight container.
