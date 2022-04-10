When I was younger, I did notice that the days grew longer, but never a feeling of blinking, and the moment had gone. I guess that's why when you're younger, you think everything will last forever. Being cooped up in the house until spring, my nice Becky and I would hit the woods after school to "explore". I'm not sure what it was we were looking for, maybe a bird nest abandoned from the previous summer or a creepy tree that looked like it needed climbed. Who knows, but it was fun and I miss those adventures back when children played outside til dark.
If time is passing you by as quick as it is me, I recently discovered a super easy pie recipe that anyone can throw together. If you want to share a recipe, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Quick Key Lime Pie
Ingredients:
9 inch prepared, graham cracker pie crust
1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
1/2 c. lime juice
1 container Cool Whip
Directions:
Mix sweetened condensed milk and lime juice together until combined and slightly thickened. Fold in all of cool whip, except for 3 tbsp. set aside. Pour mixture into graham cracker crust, take reserved cool whip and gently spread over mixture. Refrigerate for two hours or until set.
