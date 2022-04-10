key lime pie
Now that we have "sprang" forward with daylight savings time, my mind is working overtime on all the things I want to do! I need to be mulching, gardening, cleaning, and of course there are tons of fun activities too. I love grilling, bonfires, and just sitting outside at night before bedtime to clear my head, I wish I had more time for simple things like that. The older I get, the more time flies.

When I was younger, I did notice that the days grew longer, but never a feeling of blinking, and the moment had gone. I guess that's why when you're younger, you think everything will last forever. Being cooped up in the house until spring, my nice Becky and I would hit the woods after school to "explore". I'm not sure what it was we were looking for, maybe a bird nest abandoned from the previous summer or a creepy tree that looked like it needed climbed. Who knows, but it was fun and I miss those adventures back when children played outside til dark.

If time is passing you by as quick as it is me, I recently discovered a super easy pie recipe that anyone can throw together. If you want to share a recipe, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Quick Key Lime Pie

Ingredients:

9 inch prepared, graham cracker pie crust

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 c. lime juice

1 container Cool Whip

Directions:

Mix sweetened condensed milk and lime juice together until combined and slightly thickened. Fold in all of cool whip, except for 3 tbsp. set aside. Pour mixture into graham cracker crust, take reserved cool whip and gently spread over mixture. Refrigerate for two hours or until set.

