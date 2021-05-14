key lime pie
Now that we Spring has arrived and hopefully all the "mini winters" and late frosts have passed, my mind is working overtime on all the things I want to do! I need to be mulching, gardening, cleaning, and of course there are tons of fun activities too. I love grilling, bonfires, and just sitting outside at night before bedtime to clear my head, I wish I had more time for simple things like that. The older I get, the more time flies.

When I was younger, I did notice that the days grew longer, but never a feeling of blinking, and the moment had gone. I guess that's why when you're younger, you think everything will last forever. Being cooped up in the house until spring, my niece Becky and I would hit the woods after school to "explore" when the evenings were warm and the sun had not set behind the mountains so early. I'm not sure what it was we were looking for, maybe a bird nest abandoned from the previous summer or a creepy tree that looked like it needed climbed. Who knows, but it was fun and I miss those adventures back when children played outside til dark. It was unreal how good those Spring days felt back then.

If time is passing you by as quick as it is me, I recently discovered a super easy key lime pie recipe that anyone can throw together in a pinch. This is perfect for all those upcoming get togethers and only a few ingredients! If you want to share a recipe, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Quick Key Lime Pie

Ingredients:

9 inch prepared, graham cracker pie crust

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 c. lime juice

1 container Cool Whip

Directions:

Mix sweetened condensed milk and lime juice together until combined and slightly thickened. Fold in all of cool whip, except for 3 tbsp. set aside. Pour mixture into graham cracker crust, take reserved cool whip and gently spread over mixture. Refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight until set.

