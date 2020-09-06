At one time or another all of us, I believe, hear the call to solitude. It can beckon us at any moment, under any circumstances. How do we find solitude? Why is it important to our lives? I find that having a quiet mind unravels my many thoughts, but it takes effort. Some studies says that true silence is the rest of the mind, and it is to the spirit what sleep is to the body, nourishment and refreshment.
There should be at least a special place or some quiet corner where no one will find you and disturb you in your silent thoughts. There are many times in life, that I’ve wished for solitude, I need to be by myself and as I grow older, there are so many things to think about and to discover in the wonders of solitude.
Over a century ago, Henry David Thoreau did well to go to the woods to “live deliberately, to confront only the essential facts of life,” to remove ourselves from our peripheral concerns, from the pressures of a madly active world, and to return to the center where life is sacred. Nothing could be worse, Thoreau wrote, then to come to the end of life and “discover that I had not lived.” As Thoreau suggest, in confronting “only the essential facts of life” we meet ourselves face-to-face; and for many of us that can be rewarding, often life-changing.
In quiet moments, solitude thoughts we may find the truth of ourselves. Above all, in solitude, we may find God, and come to know His voice. “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10 “We need to find God, and He cannot be found in noise and restlessness. God is the friend of silence. See how nature—trees, flowers, grass -grow in silence; see the stars, the moon and sun, how they move in silence.
“The more we receive in silent prayer, the more we give in our active life. We need silence to be able to touch souls.” (Mother Teresa) “If you wish to grow in your spiritual life, you must not allow yourself to be caught up in the workings of the world; you must find time alone, away from the noise and confusion, away from the allure of power and wealth.” (Thomas A. Kempis.)
“Solitude is when you discover God firsthand. You don’t need an intermediary. When you have closed your doors and darkened your room, remember never to say that you are alone, for you are not alone; God is within.”
Millie’s thought for today; Self renewal usually begins quietly. Only those who learn how to live with solitude can come to know themselves and life “Be Quite, Be still!” “...a time to keep silence and a time to speak.” Ecclesiastes 3:7
