A subscriber to the Advocate writes she remembers the tribute I wrote to my dad about realizing his wisdom in raising his family long after he was gone. She adds, like your dad mine has been gone for many years. I find his wise words live on. I also lost my mother in 1958 and still miss her presence: many times, I think of them and wish our children could have know them. I have kept their memory alive with stories and photos but it is not like seeing they’re smiling faces and sharing the stories firsthand.
I am the 12 child of 13 children. My loving, home base had the biggest influence. I know it wasn’t perfect but I sift out the best and let go of the rest. Love makes hard times tolerable.
My parents had innate common sense and spiritual intelligence that transcended any book learning. They taught us, above all, to love one another and work out our differences in a peaceful manner.
My earliest memory, I stood in a chair and made breakfast biscuits when I was too small to reach the cabinet, I milked cows before catching the bus for school, and carried my load cheerfully without praise. “That’s how it was in those days.” There was a sense of joy and well being because I felt I was part of teamwork.
Outside my family, my first grade teacher had the biggest influence on my life. She saw something special in me and gave me a special recognition. I had received all A’s and perfect attendance. She said she wanted to reward me with a gift and asked me what I would like. I said, “I would like a Bible or a set of dishes.” She bought a large Bible, in its own case, with colored pictures and references. I believe it made a big difference in my life. I felt special to have the lovely gift, as I did not own a book before that I was thrilled with. Each time someone came to our house, I ran to take it from the shelf to proudly show it to them.
My Dad loved that Bible and he took it down from the shelf each night and read it aloud, I heard Proverbs and Psalms as I grew up and seeds of love and justice were soaked up like a sponge. As a child, I learned a lot of folklore, superstitions, ECT, as well as spiritual guidance. I learned a lot of sayings and each one had a nugget of truth that helped me many times.
I believe we should thank our parents for what they were able to pass along to us, dwell on the good and beautiful and make the best of what we have been given. Unfortunately, some people block their view with negativity, choosing not to listen to their inner voice and they do not tot allow love to be born into their lives. Our parents plant the seeds, the first lessons of how to deal with the big world, and some seeds are planted in good soil and others don’t take root.
Millie’ thought for today: Real love is lived.
Mildred Higgins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.