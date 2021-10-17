Many people are afraid to grow old. I’m afraid of growing boring. Many people are afraid of losing their looks. I’m afraid of losing my dreams. Many people are afraid of losing their youth I’m afraid of losing my soul. When you are 15, 35 seems ancient. When you are 35, 15 seems juvenile.
A turnaround in a split second - two decades zoom past and before you know it, it’s only a mile to the next millennium. Don’t fear age, it’s a right of person-hood. Don’t grow old you don’t have to. Don’t associate with people you can’t trust. Don’t cheat. Don’t lie.
Don’t hurt your kids because loving them is harder. Don’t sell yourself, your family, or your ideals. Don’t stagnate.
To terminate your loneliness, reach out to the homeless. To feed your nurturing instincts, care for the needy.
To keep yourself warm, buy a jacket. In the long run, it will be less complicated and less costly. To make yourself happy, pursue your passions and be the best of what you can be.
Simplify your life. Take away the clutter. Get rid of destructional elements such as: abusive friends, nasty habits, and dangerous liaisons.
Don’t abandon your responsibilities, but don’t overdose on duty. Take care of yourself. Don’t wait for someone to take care of you. You drive yourself to your own destination. No one completes you—except you.
It is true life doesn’t get easier with age. It only gets more challenging. Don’t be afraid. Don’t lose your capacity to love. Pursue your passions. Live your dreams. Don’t lose faith in God. Don’t grow old. Just grow up.
My thought today on how to stay young: Keep only cheerful friends.
Grouches pull you down. Enjoy simple things. Laugh often, long and loud. The tears happen. Endure, grieve, and move on. The only person with us our entire life, is ourselves.
BE ALIVE while you are alive. Surround yourself with what you love, whether it is family or pets, keepsakes, music, plants whatever. Your home is your refuge. Cherish your health. Tell the people you love that you love them, at every opportunity.
Mildred Higgins
