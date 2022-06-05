I recall a time when life was lived with graceful ease in ways never to be repeated except through memory. In those days when change seemed slow and the land shaped the people.
Who knows how soon our own resources and stamina will be tested? Do you feel that you have the same stubborn determinations? Will we remember our life today lived with the same strength of spirit as in the good old days? My prayer is that today and tomorrow can be the best yet, let technology advance, but let’s take care of the other areas in our life too.
With the hue of age I find pleasure in reminiscing about a kinder, gentler way of life. If you could fill a book with memories from a five year span of your life, which five years would you choose? The years from 1945 to 1950 are the years I remember most vividly. Those childhood years filled with wonderful experiences I will never forget.
Through the years I’ve received many warm letter and notes from our readers filled with words of encouragement and thoughts about the life stories shared in the memories column.
Mary Ann Wheeler is a stranger to Barbourville but she writes the following letter after reading a memories article entitled “You can go home again.”
I really was touched by Mary Ann’s view of our town.
Mary Ann wrote: “I just finished reading your article, You Can Go Home Again, and felt as if I had traveled back in time and could almost smell the sweet scent of honeysuckle as I visited your lane. I was lost in your world for a while. Unlike Europeans, we as a society are geared toward change and ridding ourselves of our past in order to make way for new and improved.
Society today is in a constant state of change... change is good but I wish we would hold onto the old as well. You know as I sit and read your article it is like watching as episode of the Walton’s. Although I have never visited your hometown I can see the place and the people just as though I had been there in your time instead of being a stranger.
I can mentally picture each of the people and your family members you write about. It’s like reading Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn. You capture the heart and soul and essence of the people and places you write about, that for a brief moment I’m transported back to a kinder, gentler way of life. I thank you for allowing me to escape into your wonderful world of memories from your hometown.”
Mary Ann’s letter really comforts me and is a reminder that we never know the lives we touch. I am grateful for the gifts I’ve received and try to keep my heart pure and loving.
Mildred Higgins
