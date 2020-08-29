A humid gray mist shrouds my garden as the wisteria blossoms perfume the evening air... Everyone needs a place to clear the cobwebs of doubt, quite the emotions that come with daily life. My place to make peace with the world is my garden. Nostalgia fills me as I view the garden beginning to pop with spring bloom.
The garden phlox and purple iris are standing tall with only the hit of this season colors other planting will bring to my garden. I see only a touch of the blue balloon flower plant. When in bloom its’ blue flower reminds me of grandma’s collection of blue annuals and perennials she tried to grow in her flower patch.
As a child I remember her telling her favorite color was blue, especially in flowers. However the Heavenly Blue, Morning Glory was the only selection true blue she had luck with growing. I remember Grandma planted the vine near a bed of cosmos against the white-washed smokehouse. She saved every piece twine she could find in a large ball to use for a web like support for the vine to grow on. The blue morning glory covered the end of the smokehouse and was beautiful to see. Over time it reseeded to return in a great mass, to grandma’s delight. I recall her proud words clearly, “a touch of blue gives all the other flowers a nice background. Sort of like the sky, I love a touch of blue,” were her words.
As I view my garden the promise of flowers soon to bloom stirs memories I carry from my childhood. I’m reminded of walking with grandma viewing flowers that grew in her garden each spring.
Grandma grew flowers to cut fresh bouquets for everyone to enjoy. Each spring she whitewashed and planted long wooden flower boxes filled with garden fern and petunia’s... Many days I fell to sleep in the porch glider swing after having one of grandma’s fried apple pies and a cold glass of milk. Grandma’s porch swing was a favorite place for quite retreat when I was a child a sweeter gentler time long ago.
Millie’s thought for today; “all the wonderful things in life are so simple that one is not aware of their wonder until they are beyond touch.” Frances Gunther
Mildred Higgins
