Winter weather arrived early and I fear it will be a lingering season. Today when I woke up, I wondered if the winter blues would steal the best part of this new day. However winter is a good time to gather golden memories and enjoy God’s gifts the sun, the clouds the birds and the beautiful mountains of Kentucky. All of these miraculous creations have not escaped my notice this morning. I am grateful for all the wonderful things God has already given me to help chase winter blues away.
As I think back to a place in time I find myself standing with my nose pressed against a cold windowpane, Uncle John Scott in his old model T Ford car is heading up the lane. The sound from his car breaks the silence of a winter day. My warm breath makes fog on the cold windowpane, I wipe it away to see Uncle John Clearly. I see his house in the distance with smoke curling up from the chimney.
My childish curiosity is piqued when I see the fresh cut Christmas tree tied onto the top of the car. I watched Uncle John until he was out of sight with his beautiful tree cut for Christmas celebration. Winter brought tranquility to the lane that no other season has to my brothers and me. Around Christmas we prayed for snow. We love to see the different shapes made by the new fallen snow spreading like a pure white blanket covering the muddy lane. The snow and ice captured the winter landscape in a freeze frame with the creek rushing softly alongside the lane, the branches of oak and other trees standing like skeletons against a blue sky.
I remember my brothers dressing in their warmest clothes and four buckle overshoes going outside to scoop hands full of snow to make snow cream. To my memory, snow seemed much deeper and heavier in the days of making snow angels, building snowmen tossing snowballs the three of us half frozen before Mom called us back inside to warm ourselves by a crackling fire.
While my brothers took naps by the warm fireplace my imagination took me to magical places as I viewed winter through the window. As I ponder those special memories it seems only yesterday to me.
Today our weather forecast tells us snow is on its way. Soon Mother Nature will cover my garden with a new blanket of snow. In a few months my garden will wake up, come alive again with flowers and green growth. I’m reminded of when I was too young to understand the cycles of seasons, when time seemed much slower and winters seemed to go on forever.
Winter is here and there is nothing more beautiful than the sight of snowflakes drifting softly down to earth, then watching as they turn to a thick blur of white on a winter’s night, when your home becomes the night’s sanctuary. Let it snow let it snow. Millie’s thought for today; as I remember the past childhood winters, I am sure you have your own special memories of cold winter days and nights. To me it appeared life was slower and our family was thankful for a warm home on a cold winter’s night.
Mildred Higgins
