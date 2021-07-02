This week I am privileged to have another writer join with me who also enjoys writing about Barbourville. Jack Gibson has contributed several pieces of writing to Museum Corner. I am always honored to have someone take an interest in our local history.
By Jack Gibson
…I did not know Opal Clark Tye, the 92 year old Union College 2020 graduate. However, in September of 1945 when Opal Clark started as a student at Union College, I lived directly across College Street from her girls dorm, newly built Pfeiffer Hall. She was a 17 year old freshman then and I was a 10 year old 6th grader in Barbourville City School. Another Union student I did know, Margie Toll, also lived in Pfeiffer at that time. And, that time was special in world history as World War II had just ended in early September.
Margie would later become my Aunt Margie when she married my Uncle Richard “Dick” Lotspeich, mom’s younger brother. Uncle Dick had been a Navy officer on a ship in the Pacific Ocean area of the war. He became a Union student in early 1946 after leaving the Navy. As a result, two of my family members lived on campus at the same time as Opal, and undoubtedly probably knew her. My Dad, Dr. Byron Gibson, head of the English Department of Union, likely knew her and might have had her in a class as she was an academic scholarship student. I must have at least seen her at some Union athletic event since she was a cheerleader.
Opal’s Union story began with an earlier encounter with Dr. Conway Boatman, then Union’s president. In the spring of 1945, when Opal was a senior in high school, Boatman visited her orphanage in Cedartown, Georgia, and described the features of and living at Union in the beautiful southeast mountains of Kentucky. Opal was hooked, and soon after graduation was on her way to Barbourville.
Dr. Boatman and my folks were very good friends, and the Boatman Home (Union President’s residence) was only 200 yards away from us on the Union side of College Street. Dr. Boatman gave me a youth size overcoat that his son had outgrown in the winter of 1945/1946 (the winter of Barbourville’s Great Flood of 1946.) In those days, the Union community was rather compact with several professors and others living on or near College Street.
There was a traumatic event earlier in 1945 that Opal, the Gibsons and all America experienced. On that day, April 12th, I was playing with some neighborhood friends on Union’s green tree-covered front campus, near the steps of the main classroom building. Suddenly, a girl came running down the steps, crying and screaming. Other students followed shouting and sobbing. Finally, I heard the message about President Franklin Roosevelt dying suddenly at Warm Springs, Georgia! Everyone was in shock!
After our Gibson Family relocated to DeLand, Florida, during the summer of 1946, I unfortunately lost contact with many of my Barbourville and Union friends. Since then, I have had several enjoyable return visits. The last and best was in 2014 with my wife Carol and Aunt Margie. I found my old 411 College Street home still standing, looking the same, but now owned by Union College.
I would like to personally thank Jack Gibson.
