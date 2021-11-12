The Fall weather finally hit, some would argue we skipped Autumn and went straight to winter!. After over a month with no rain and temperatures that lingered nearly to the 90's, there have been reports that the fall foliage may not be as colorful this year and judging by the crumpled brown leaves already falling, they may be right. From the looks of most stores right now, we fast forwarded to the holidays with all the decor on display.
One thing is for certain, this time of year we enjoy more comfort foods than any time of the year. I like to think the reason why is the cold weather keeps us inside and we have nothing to do but eat and lay around. Regardless of how you like to spend your time in cold weather, this recipe is sure to comfort your taste buds and it's easily thrown together in a pinch. If you have a great fall recipe you would like to share, let me know and email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Ritz Chicken Casserole
Ingredients:
1 (10.5oz) can of condensed cream of chicken soup
1 c. sour cream
1 store-bought, cooked rotisserie chicken deboned and shredded, about 3 cups
2 sleeves Ritz crackers, crushed
1 stick butter, melted
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 2.5 quart casserole dish or 9x13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In large bowl, mix together cream of chicken soup, sour cream, and lastly, fold in chicken. Spread mixture into prepared dish. In same bowl, combine crackers and butter. Sprinkle cracker mixture over casserole mixture. Bake 25-30 or until cracker mixture is golden brown and casserole is bubbly.
