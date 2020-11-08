I'm loving the milder weather, but doesn't it feel like an extended Indian summer? I've almost welcomed the frost but I hate the freezing rain, treacherous sleet, and accumulating snow. I'm in no hurry for the change, but it is hard to get in the spirit of things when I feel like summer is never leaving. Everywhere I go, the stores are decorated in Christmas decor sprinkled with a few hints of Thanksgiving and this year I'm okay with that.
I'm slowly getting in the mood regardless of the weather, and one way I like to do that is by baking. There is something cathartic about pouring your heart into something to show someone you care. You can buy someone anything, but something you create is treasured far more than any gift. The older I get, the more I realize how blessed I am. I've learned to never assume that someone has the same upbringing you had and certainly, not everyone has the same heart as you. And most importantly, there is always something to be thankful for.
This recipe is a holiday classic and regardless of where you go, if you have this glorious roll, people will always welcome you. It doesnt feel like November if you aint had a slice of pumpkin roll! This is our families version of the pumpkin roll. If you have a great holiday recipe, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Pumpkin Roll
Ingredients:
3/4 c. flour
2 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp ginger
3 eggs
1 c. sugar
2/3 c. pumpkin
1 tsp lemon juice
1 c. walnuts, chopped
Directions:
Grease jelly roll pan and flour it. Mix all ingredients except nuts. Spread into jelly roll pan. Sprinkle with nuts. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Place in kitchen towel, roll up like jelly roll, cool.
Cream Cheese Filling
Ingredients:
6 oz. cream cheese
1/4 c. butter
1 tsp vanilla
1 c. powdered sugar
Directions: Beat cream cheese, butter, vanilla, and sugar until smooth. Unroll jelly roll and spread with filling. Slowly roll back into jelly roll. *You can lightly sprinkle roll with powdered sugar. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap. Refrigerate.
