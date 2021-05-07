You may have read about self-care and you may be all for the benefits it can offer. But Mothers often, with the best of intentions, place themselves at the bottom of their list for self-care. According to a recent report, 78% of moms make taking care of their family members first before taking care of their own health. Moms can be selfless and fearless, but to continue to protect their families, they have to care about their own health.
With never-ending to-do lists, many moms find themselves juggling work, along with additional roles of teacher during COVID-19. This means that the much needed “me time” starts to slip further down the to-do list. Moms looking out for their own well-being is important, not only for themselves, but to keep them energized to care for their families. Check out these tips for anyone and everyone - especially Mothers.
Go for a walk or run. A small amount of exercise every day is good for everyone. Exercising outdoors can help to release endorphins and life your mood. Getting your body moving while enjoying the fresh air has a positive effect on your mental health. Walking outdoors also improves sleep and helps to manage stress.
Start a journal. Journaling helps to balance emotions. It requires you to set time aside to think and dream. You can include all those amazing things your kids say and do. Reading them years later will bring both a tear to your eyes and a smile to your lips. And in some cases, laugh out loud belly laughs.
Create some down time for yourself. Find a quiet place just for you to relax and unwind. It doesn’t have to be fancy, so long as you are comfortable. Maybe a favorite chair or corner of your bedroom or a porch swing where you can read, sip tea, or just listen to the sounds of nature.
Stay in touch with family and friends. Keep connected with each other. Check on them to see how they are doing and they in turn will be your support group. Being able to catch up and compare your mom stories can be helpful and/or amusing. This can be done in person, by phone, online and by Zoom in today’s world.
Sleep. According to Harvard Health, sleep deprivation can really affect your brain. We all know that lack of sleep drains us and limits our ability to be really productive. Set aside time to rest. If needed nap when your children nap.
Being a Mother is important, impactful and amazing. Let’s face it ALL the family members are depending on mom to be there for them. Make time for yourselves, because both you and your health are important to everyone. Happy Mother’s Day.
