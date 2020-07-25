Pester - to behave in an annoying manner toward someone by doing or asking for something repeatedly. Synonyms: Annoy, badger, bug. Cambridge Dictionary.
Pestering Power - the ability that children have to make their parents buy something by asking for it many times until they get it. Synonym: Nag. Cambridge Business Dictionary.
Pestering Power is a term used by big and small businesses to market to children. Note the Business Dictionary definition.
Travis was about 4 years old when I overheard him explaining to my kids how he got what he wanted. He told them that when shopping with Mom he would ask for something and if she said no, he would beg and cry until she bought it. When shopping with Dad, if Dad said “no”, then forget it. Begging and crying didn’t work with Dad. I was shocked. I knew about begging and crying for things, but Travis had it all down by the age of 4.
Why Is Pester Power Important To Our Health?
As parents a main concern of Pester Power is its effect on childhood obesity. Since, the products promoted to children are pre-sugared cereals, soft drinks, snacks, candy and fast food. I have never seen a kid’s program with a commercial for broccoli or cauliflower.
Companies are marketing their products in such a way that our children will pester us for something. Marketing departments have done their research and know the science behind the Pester Power. Don’t feel bad when your child pesters you for something. The child has basically been programed to beg for certain items in the stores. It will always be junk food, and never something healthy.
The marketers do not market to us parents. They market directly to our children and let our children make sure we buy the products. A very clever method of selling the products. Stores place the items that they sell to children at eye-level for kids. You won’t find the chocolate candy on the very top shelf of the isle. And the juice drink with only 10% juice isn’t on the very bottom shelf. Junk food and drink are placed where kids will be able to look directly at the items. And we all know what is being displayed as we checkout. The soft drinks, candy, gum, etc. isn’t only at eye-level for children, but the checkout isle is narrower, so the kids can reach and grab for themselves.
My younger sister would throw tantrums in the store if she didn’t get what she wanted. She would end her tantrum by going limp in the isle. That’s was the signal for one of us older siblings to pick her up and carry her to the car where our Dad was waiting. So, when we see a child throwing a tantrum, maybe it’s because the parent is trying to be a good parent and guard their child’s health.
Fast Foods
By the age of 2 years old, our children begin to pester us for certain items. Now, most kids 2-year old can’t read, but they can associate more than 20 logos with something they have seen on TV. The TV commercial has convinced the child that they want what the logo represents. They understand what the McDonald’s logo means, the KFC logo, Wendy’s, Dairy Queen, Taco Bell and every other fast food in your area. Just about any 2-year-old knows what a “kid’s meal” is and that it comes with a toy. A toy that they have to have!
What Can Parents Do?
Avoid taking children shopping when possible. If they go with you, then make a shopping list and stick to it. Stay away from the junk food isles.
Educate your children about which foods are unhealthy. Let your kids know before shopping they may select one and only one unhealthy item. Write it on the shopping list.
Have rules that set limits on how much junk food will be allowed in your home.
Educate your children regarding the aim of commercials that target them. Teach them about healthy and unhealthy.
Learn to read food labels. A “juice drink” is mainly sugar and water.
Have a win-win negotiation. Ask, “Would you like bananas or strawberries this week?” Helps them feel a part of the decisions.
If your children are old enough to have their own money, get them to save up for something, instead of spending on junk food. A bike or game, maybe.
Shop at a farmer’s market, where the junk food is the main attraction.
I personally don’t like being manipulated by anyone. Certainly not by a company whose only interest in me and my family is how much money they can make. We have to be the ones guarding our children and protecting them. We can’t leave our kid’s well-being in the hands of marketers. Be safe and h
