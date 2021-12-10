This week’s Christmas Essays come from a very diverse group of my friends.
A big Christmas memory in Hong Kong
The year was 1972. This was one of my earliest Christmas memories of when I was three. I had just received a present from Santa at my dad’s IBM office Christmas party. It was held in a beautiful hotel in Hong Kong where I had so much fun!
The gift was my first holiday Barbie. My dress was white; I wore my black patent dress shoes. Mom called me an Angel!
There were a lot of other children at the party because all IBM staff brought their children to the party and we played games. I ate the juiciest filet mignon and French fries.
Dad was a Computer Analyst and my mom, a Math & Art teacher for elementary school.
Anne Pederson
Christmas at the grandparents’ in Kentucky
This is circa 1972. I was five and my brother Joey was two. This was the only Christmas I remember being at my grandparents, Zelma and Wilmer Garrison (Wilmer was Police Chief at the time) in Marion County, Lebanon KY.
This is one of my favorite memories because my brother and I dressed up as Mrs. and Mr. Claus and the family, my aunts, uncles, parents and grandparents got a nice chuckle.
It was especially nice to spend Christmas in Kentucky because we did not often do that.
Lisa Michelle Garrison
A giving Christmas memory for a mother and her children
In 1993, I was working as a journalist in my twenties and our newspaper sponsored a giving tree for families who were having a difficult time making their Christmas miracle happen.
A woman who had just moved to Williamsburg called and asked about the toys. She had two little girls about the same ages of my two little girls – Brooke and Brittani. The newspaper toy giveaway was over and there was nothing left. The woman cried on the phone with me saying she had no tree, no toys, no furniture.
She had fled an abusive partner and only had enough for the deposit on her rental home and the utilities.
I took down her address and the girls and I gathered a small old Christmas tree we didn’t use any longer with a few decorations and Brooke and Brittani gathered some not so used toys and then wrapped them.
We drove to Williamsburg to the woman’s house. We decorated the tree with that little family and my girls played with her girls while she and I drank some hot tea she had made, placing our cups on a large cardboard box she had been using as a table. I will never forget this woman’s grateful heart.
We gave her a used tree and some faded decorations, and she wept tears of joy. Looking back now, my little family didn’t have a lot to give back then, but for some reason it felt in that moment like I had so much more.
We have since been so fortunate and as decades have passed Frank and I, now known as Nana and Papaw, are so blessed that our children never had to experience that.
It is good for me to think about this story, time and again to remind myself of my blessings and good fortune.
Even now, my girls say this was their most impactful Christmas … and it’s mine, too.
Melissa Newman
I would like to thank Melissa Newman, Lisa Michelle Garrison, and Anne Pederson for sharing their precious Christmas memories.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer
