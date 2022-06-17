Here, deep in the Appalachian Mountains from late spring through late fall, we see snakes everywhere, black snakes, green snakes, rattlesnakes, garter snakes, copperheads, and, cottonmouths.
Recently my niece found a snake’s skin that we surmised was shed by a very long black snake over 6 feet in length.
My daddy always told us, “Never kill a black snake.” Wise advice because smart homeowners and rural farmers know the benefits of having black snakes around. Because they mainly kill rats, mice, and other vermin including poisonous snakes along with toads, frogs, and lizards, they are highly protected.
Recently, I was shocked to see a large black snake lying dead stretched across the road in front of my house. What would make one of my neighbors kill such a valuable creature? I have noticed people trying to run over snakes they see in the road. Maybe this person saw all snakes as threats or as poisonous.
I am hoping that this rather large black snake was not the same one that often inhabits our Canadian Maple and Dogwood trees. I have seen this particular snake often over the past several years. I have yet to see our tree loving snake this year, but hopefully our snake will stay well hidden.
After seeing this dead snake and feeling saddened over its needless death, I began writing on Facebook to family members about my discovery.
While perusing and checking messages, I ran across an incredible poem called Black Snake. How serendipitous to find this poem at this particular time!
I found the poet’s words very comforting and soothing. I discovered it on a post that appeared on a Facebook Group called Yes, I Said Stinking Creek.
I received permission from the writer to include it in this week’s column.
Black Snake
Ron Bliss
When I was young, and very small,
How clear my thoughts, as I recall?
We had a black snake in our crib of corn,
So beautiful, so long and fat,
Dad told me, leave him where he’s at,
He slithered in and out, the boards that’s worn,
My happy hours, I watched him go,
In and out and to and fro,
He’d search the crib for a delicious snack,
Occasionally, when he was done,
And stretched out in the daytime sun,
He oft, appeared to shine, a bluish black,
Our corn fed chickens, cattle, hogs,
That snake ate rats and mice and frogs,
The rats and mice ate corn, whenever they could,
We bothered not, that snake, his nest,
His presence told us we were blessed,
For he policed the crib, we understood,
Unusual, as is this design,
I chose him as a friend of mine,
His natural occupation, he was skilled.
He served our family, many years,
And all we gave him was our cheers,
And every time I saw him, I felt thrilled.
This poem is based on words and a photo supplied by Birdi Stephens.
I would like to thank Ron Bliss who told me, “I am a buckeye by birth but my wife was born and raised on Stinking Creek in Knox County….I have been writing poetry since I was eleven years old and I invite anyone who enjoys poetry to visit my Facebook page. “
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com and on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.