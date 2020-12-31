Seems like this year has came and went in the blink of an eye. When I was younger, people would say time flies when you’re getting older-they were right! Time, please slow down, but I’m so over 2020 and all the isolation, fear mongering, and most of all this pandemic.
Growing up, my mother never missed an opportunity to allow us to embrace the holidays. Every New Year’s Eve, she would fill Granny Gert’s carnival glass punch bowl with a rich, red punch complete with sherbert and pour into wine glasses for toasting, and prepare an array of finger foods for my sisters as well as for me when I came along much later. That punch is one that my mother uses for showers, weddings, and any other party we throw together, it is a staple drink we require.
Not much has changed on New Year’s Eve for us, we normally have the same finger foods and dips, and occasionally the punch. My mother isn’t always eager to make a batch of the punch as her health is not good now, but no one can make it like mom. I hope you try this punch, one sip and you’re hooked. As for me, I’ll be busy trying to make a resolution that hopefully I can keep. Send your recipes to kdcole1120@gmail.com. Here is a toast to a safe and Happy New Year!
