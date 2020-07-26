Covid, lockdown, riots, and murder hornets? I don't know about you, but this year has definitely been one to remember. I thought 2020 was going to be a good year and prosper, but so far it's been depressing and dissappointing than anything. I'm trying to be optimistic that the rest of the year will be one of good news, breakthroughs, and happiness. That would be great, wouldn't it? I can't help it, but there has always been something about me that made me look for the bright side, the lesson, or the comeback. Come on 2020, get your act together!
Our vegetable garden never got a great start and although we are getting tomatoes, squash hasn't came in yet and may not this summer with the high temperatures. If you were lucky enough to somehow have a good garden this year or at least an abundance of yellow squash, this is the recipe for you. My Aunt Arthena sent it to my oldest sister Kim to try since she has been tending my Uncle Chuck's garden this summer. If you have a favorite summer treat, share your recipe and send to me kdcole1120@gmail.com
Fried Squash Patties
Ingredients:
2 c. yellow squash, finely chopped
1 c. onion, diced
1 large egg, beaten
1 tsp salt
1 tsp black pepper
1/2 c. plus 1 tsp all-purpose flower
vegetable oil
Directions: In large bowl, mix all ingredients well except the flour, slowly stir it in last. Heat 1/2 oil in skillet on medium-high heat. Using a tbsp, drop spoonfuls of batter into oil. Cook about 3 minutes per side or until a golden brown, turning once and mashing a little with the spatula. Drain on paper towels.
